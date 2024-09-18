Men's Basketball: TCU Lands 4-Star Guard Kayden "Bugg" Edwards
TCU men's basketball landed their first recruit in the 2025 class.
Four-star guard Kayden "Bugg" Edwards announced Wednesday that he would be committing to TCU over Colorado.
Edwards is the 61st-ranked player in the Class of 2025 and sixth-ranked player from Texas, according to 247Sports. The Duncanville, TX native is 89th on the ESPN 100.
According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Edwards is the third highest-ranked recruit in TCU history. He is only behind Blake Adams and P.J. Fuller and right in front of Micah Robinson, the highest-ranked recruit from TCU's 2024 class.
Edwards is a lefty elite shotmaker as an undersized shooting guard. He can score from all levels, both off the dribble and the catch.
With such deep range and an established body of work in high school, Edwards can make an immediate impact with the Horned Frogs next year and should develop into a star during his time as a Frog.
Edwards played at Duncanville High School and was notably coached by David Peavy, the father of former TCU guard Micah Peavy.
Over the last two years, head coach Jamie Dixon has elevated the standard of what high school recruiting has looked like for the Horned Frogs.
The Class of 2024 was TCU's best recruiting class in school history. Dixon and staff were able to land two of the top eight recruits in team history in Micah Robinson and David Punch along with high-level adds Malick Diallo and Ashton Simmons.
Edwards is a sensational start to the 2025 class and continues the trend of recruiting well in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Look at Nigel Walls as a possible next recruit while TCU continues to build its 2025 class.
