Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 5: Frogs Back In Rankings

After a couple of weeks not being ranked, TCU is now ranked No. 24 in one poll and No. 25 in another

The TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball team (7-1) has won five straight games, including one over then-No. 25 Iowa and a double-digit win over Providence, last year's BIG EAST champion. The winning streak has bumped the Frogs back into the rankings this week. TCU began the season ranked No. 14 in the pre-season, dropped to No. 15 at the beginning of the season, then fell out of the rankings after a November 14 loss to Northwestern State.

This week, TCU is No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll. Four other teams from the Big 12 are ranked this week - Texas, Kansas, Baylor, and Iowa State. Four other teams - Texas Tech, West Virginia, Kansas State, and Oklahoma - are receiving votes in at least one poll. Only Oklahoma State is not ranked nor receiving votes. 

The top three this week remain unchanged over Week 4 - Houston, Texas, and Virginia. Losses last week by Arizona, Baylor, and Indiana allowed for some other movement in the Top Ten in both polls. 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Houston (8-0), no change

2 - Texas (6-0), no change

3 - Virginia (7-0), no change

4 - Purdue (8-0), up 1

5 - UConn (9-0), up 3

6 - Kansas (8-1), up 3

7 - Tennessee (7-1), up 6

8 - Alabama (7-1), up 3

9 - Arkansas (7-1), up 3

10 - Arizona (7-1), down 6

12 - Baylor (6-2), down 6

20 - Iowa State (7-1), up 3

24 - TCU (7-1), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: North Carolina (#18), Michigan State (#20)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas Tech (#34), West Virginia (#35), Kansas State (#42)

Coaches Poll

1 - Houston (8-0), no change

2 - Texas (6-0), no change

3 - Virginia (7-0), no change

4 - Purdue (8-0), up 1

5 - UConn (9-0), up 1

6 - Kansas (8-1), up 3

7 - Tennessee (7-1), up 6

8 - Arkansas (7-1), up 3 

9 - Arizona (7-1), down 5

10 - Alabama (7-1), up 4

12 - Baylor (6-2), down 2

20 - Iowa State (7-1), up 3

25 - TCU (7-1), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: North Carolina (#15), Michigan State (#20)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas Tech (#31), West Virginia (#33), Kansas State (#37), Oklahoma (#43)

