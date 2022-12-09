Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 5: Frogs Back In Rankings

The TCU Horned Frogs men's basketball team (7-1) has won five straight games, including one over then-No. 25 Iowa and a double-digit win over Providence, last year's BIG EAST champion. The winning streak has bumped the Frogs back into the rankings this week. TCU began the season ranked No. 14 in the pre-season, dropped to No. 15 at the beginning of the season, then fell out of the rankings after a November 14 loss to Northwestern State.

This week, TCU is No. 24 in the AP Top 25 and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll. Four other teams from the Big 12 are ranked this week - Texas, Kansas, Baylor, and Iowa State. Four other teams - Texas Tech, West Virginia, Kansas State, and Oklahoma - are receiving votes in at least one poll. Only Oklahoma State is not ranked nor receiving votes.

The top three this week remain unchanged over Week 4 - Houston, Texas, and Virginia. Losses last week by Arizona, Baylor, and Indiana allowed for some other movement in the Top Ten in both polls.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Houston (8-0), no change

2 - Texas (6-0), no change

3 - Virginia (7-0), no change

4 - Purdue (8-0), up 1

5 - UConn (9-0), up 3

6 - Kansas (8-1), up 3

7 - Tennessee (7-1), up 6

8 - Alabama (7-1), up 3

9 - Arkansas (7-1), up 3

10 - Arizona (7-1), down 6

12 - Baylor (6-2), down 6

20 - Iowa State (7-1), up 3

24 - TCU (7-1), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: North Carolina (#18), Michigan State (#20)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas Tech (#34), West Virginia (#35), Kansas State (#42)

Coaches Poll

1 - Houston (8-0), no change

2 - Texas (6-0), no change

3 - Virginia (7-0), no change

4 - Purdue (8-0), up 1

5 - UConn (9-0), up 1

6 - Kansas (8-1), up 3

7 - Tennessee (7-1), up 6

8 - Arkansas (7-1), up 3

9 - Arizona (7-1), down 5

10 - Alabama (7-1), up 4

12 - Baylor (6-2), down 2

20 - Iowa State (7-1), up 3

25 - TCU (7-1), previously not ranked

Dropped from the rankings: North Carolina (#15), Michigan State (#20)

Big 12 schools receiving votes - Texas Tech (#31), West Virginia (#33), Kansas State (#37), Oklahoma (#43)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.