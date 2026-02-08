Richmond (TX) Fort Bend Travis High School cornerback Joshua Vilmael received an offer from TCU on Friday afternoon after speaking with Horned Frogs Safeties and Nickels Coach Tre Watson. “Coach Watson asked me about my diversity in the backend and my willingness to play other positions like nickel or safety, “ Vilmael said. “After that, I got my entire family together so he could meet them over the phone, and then he extended the offer to me with everyone there.”

Vilmael is in the early stages of developing a relationship with Watson because he understands that a relationship with a position coach is key to recruiting. “The main thing for me is the person I’m gonna be with the most, and that's the defensive back coach at said school. My relationship with Coach Watson is new, but he was one of the first coaches to come to my school. We have had a few talks with me about playing more positions, and we have been talking a lot more since the offer was extended.”

He had the chance to experience the program firsthand last summer when he attended the TCU Mega Camp. “TCU is a good program, with a lot of good names coming out of there. I like the scheme they run and how they mix up their defense with their personnel. They have a great environment and are one of the premier schools, having just beaten USC!”

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Vilmael had a good season for the Tigers, as he finished with seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles, four blocked PATs, three tackles for loss, and two interceptions. He was named an All-District 21-6A First Team All-District selection. His recruitment has picked up recently, as he has also received offers from Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Arkansas, and North Texas. “Recruiting is going really well, as a lot of coaches stopped by in January. Some of them extended offers and talked to me about their programs.”

Blessed to Receive 1️⃣st Team All District. Only Unanimous Corner Chosen‼️ pic.twitter.com/nY6hBD1UDM — Joshua Vilmael (@jmvilmael22) December 2, 2025

In addition to those, Vilmael also holds offers from Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Maryland, Arizona, Arizona State, Stephen F. Austin, UNLV, New Mexico, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Tulane, and Houston. He was in Houston last weekend for their Junior Day and has already scheduled an official visit with the Cougars for the weekend of June 4.

He is planning on taking some visits once schools begin spring practice, and TCU is one he is hoping to make. “I am planning on going to TCU, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, and Houston for spring visits. But nothing is confirmed, though.”

The Horned Frogs, Seminoles, Panthers, Razorbacks, and the Cougars are the schools to keep an eye on for Vilmael.

