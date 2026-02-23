Guard Olivia Miles posted her fifth triple-double of the season as No. 12 TCU women’s basketball erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to take down Iowa State 80-73 on Sunday afternoon.

TCU (25-4 overall, 13-3 Big 12) received memorable performances from several players as it extended an NCAA-leading home winning streak to 41 games and moved into sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference standings. Iowa State (21-7, 9-7) moved into a tie for seventh place with Arizona State.

“Oh, man, that's just a heavyweight fight,” TCU head coach Mark Campbell said. “That's an incredible basketball team. Incredible basketball game, had a sweet 16 vibe and feel to it.”

Miles logged a 26-point, 10-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double for the 11th time in her career and hit the 2,000 career-point mark. She struggled shooting throughout most of the game and finished 8-of-21 (38%) from the field. A 3-pointer midway through the second quarter marked Miles' first points of the game.

When crunch time hit, though, Miles responded with 15 points over the final five minutes, a stretch that proved fatal for Iowa State.

“My teammates, they helped me so much,” Miles said. “I was pretty upset, and Marta's the first one that's in my ear telling me to keep going and keep shooting and that they have my back. So I just want to give all the credit to Marta today. She was the one who really gave me and gave our team energy just through her confidence and her passion.”

Forward Marta Suarez notched a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Suarez spoke about the energy provided by the 5,381 people in attendance as a factor in why she believed this team could complete a comeback.

“One of the reasons I was able to keep going is because I knew once we had a little momentum going, all these people were going to jump with us, and Iowa State could not guard that,” Suarez said. “So, I was just excited to keep going and for it to happen. And I knew it was going to happen because we're that type of team. We're relentless.”

Iowa State controlled the game throughout the first three quarters and held a 66-53 lead with 7:35 left in the game. The script suddenly flipped as TCU picked up the defensive pressure and put together a 27-7 run to close out the game.

Center Audi Crooks paced Iowa State with 22 points to go alongside six rebounds and four assists. The nation’s second-leading scorer fouled out with 1:35 after battling down low with TCU centers Clara Silva and Kennedy Basham in a very physical affair. Silva recorded 11 points and one block while Basham had four blocks and forced some tough shots from Crooks down the stretch.

"It was just making every shot for her as hard as possible," Basham said. "I mean, she's a great player. She's going to score. So, I think it was just making it as hard as possible for her and then tiring her, getting her tired."

Basham also had six points and seven rebounds in a season-high 21 minutes.

“Her best game as a frog,” Campbell said. “Our biggest game here on our home court against the leading scorer in the country. … Kennedy, her best gift is her defensive ability, her physicality and she could change shots and she can hold her own down there in the post against centers. And we don't win this game without Kennedy.”

Iowa State guard Jada Williams recorded 15 points and 11 assists, and forward Addy Brown chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Cyclones shot 38.6% from the field (27-of-70) for the game, but made just five shots in the final quarter. TCU posted a similar outing in the third quarter (5-of-17) as Iowa State built up a nine-point advantage at the quarter break.

The Horned Frogs posted one of their worst outings of the season from behind the 3-point line, going 6-of-26 (23.1%). Guard Taylor Bigby made 3-of-6 from behind the arc, and her final 3-pointer trimmed Iowa State’s lead to 70-69. Miles hit a 15-foot jumper soon after to give TCU a one-point advantage.

“The threes that [Taylor] hit were timely and important and big,” Campbell said. “And this kid has worked on her craft since she's been here and is a huge piece of this whole puzzle that just she's part of that glue that makes the whole thing work.”

With just two games left in the regular season, the Horned Frogs control their destiny in regards to claiming a second consecutive conference title. A win at Cincinnati on Feb. 25 will guarantee TCU at least a share of the regular-season title. The season finale at home versus Baylor on March 1 could then be a “winner-take-all” championship-type game, just like last season.

College Game Day Coming to Town

Earlier on Sunday, ESPN announced College GameDay has chosen TCU as its host site for next Sunday’s show. This is the first time in school history the show will visit Fort Worth during basketball season. TCU will then face No. 15 Baylor at 3 p.m.

The hourlong show will air live inside Schollmaier Arena at 10 a.m. on March 1. Admission is free, no tickets required and seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We need Fort Worth to show out and I mean, how cool,” Campbell said. “Against Baylor, senior night. And first of all, we got seven incredible seniors that have come here and took a leap of faith to be a part of our program. But, let's honor them against Baylor with College GameDay in town, and a chance to win a league title. I mean, can you write a better script?”

