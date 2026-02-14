When TCU women’s basketball beat Houston at Schollmaier Arena last Wednesday, it briefly held the nation's longest home-winning streak at 39 games.

“It's surreal every time I say that, but 39 straight, to have the longest home winning streak in all of college basketball, men or women, it’s surreal,” TCU head coach Mark Campbell said after the Houston game. “And how it bridged the gap of all three teams is so special and I'm glad that we got it done.”

That streak started against Houston on Feb. 24, 2024 during Campbell’s first season as TCU’s head coach.

Throughout this season, No. 17 TCU has traded the mantle of the nation's longest home-winning streak with No. 4 Texas. The Longhorns currently hold the top spot at 40 games after beating Kentucky on Monday. TCU could tie Texas again on Sunday when it hosts No. 19 West Virginia.

If the Horned Frogs can keep this streak going, it’s a good reminder of how hard work and a little luck can turn a tough situation into something truly memorable.

About a month before beating Houston, TCU had forfeited two Big 12 Conference games due to a rash of injuries and was forced to hold open tryouts, creating the “underfrogs” era.

The Horned Frogs were slowly getting players back from injury against the Cougars and ultimately made the postseason tournament for the first time in five years, reaching the WBIT’s second round. While that was not the original postseason goal, that team left a unique mark.

TCU head coach Mark Campbell speaks to the media following a win over Houston on Feb. 4, 2026. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

“The talent that has come to Fort Worth is some of the best talent in college basketball,” Campbell said. “And you started with the group, the ‘underfrogs.’ That was just a resilient, gritty group, very similar to what Houston has right now, that rolled up their sleeves and battled and fought. And they're the group that got this party started.”

The following offseason, Campbell brought in an elite transfer portal class headlined by LSU transfer guard Hailey Van Lith. Guard Donovyn Hunter also arrived from Oregon State alongside guards Taylor Bigby (USC) and Maddie Scherr (Kentucky).

TCU already had several starters returning in 2024-25 including guard Madison Conner, forward Agnes Emma-Nnopu and center Sedona Prince, who was granted a medical redshirt. Conner left TCU as the program’s single-season record holder for 3-pointers (128) while Prince and Van Lith earned All-American honors.

The 2024-25 season became arguably the best one in program history. That squad went 21-0 at home, which included TCU’s first win over Baylor in 35 years and first NCAA Tournament victory since 2006. The Horned Frogs also secured the program’s first Big 12 Conference title, posted a 34-4 overall record, reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the university’s history, and were ranked No. 6 in the final AP poll.

This year’s team, like the two before it, features six new transfers, including All-American guard Olivia Miles, forward Marta Suarez, and center Clara Silva. Hunter and Bigby were the only returners who started games last season, yet this team has continued a winning tradition in year three under Campbell and remains in contention for the conference title.

“So, as the talent has risen, the culture has not changed,” Campbell said. “The way we play and share the ball has not changed. And so it's just neat. We got a special thing going on right now that's carried from year one to year two to year three. And this group, they're really close to putting this whole thing together.”

Marta Suarez and the TCU women's basketball team have won 15 home games this season. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

All this success is keeping the Horned Frogs in the national spotlight and the same conversations as traditional women’s basketball powerhouses. Entering the Texas Tech game on Feb. 1, TCU’s 74 wins since 2023-24 ranked sixth among Power Conference teams behind No. 3 South Carolina (93), No. 1 UConn (90), No. 4 Texas (88), No. 5 LSU (80) and No. 2 UCLA (79).

That’s pretty good company considering where this program was only two calendar years ago.

The Horned Frogs have struggled on the road this season (5-3 record), but Schollmaier Arena remains a perfect home. TCU is 15-0 this year in Fort Worth and closes out the home slate against No. 19 West Virginia (Feb. 15), a resurgent Iowa State team (Feb. 22), and No. 15 Baylor (March 1).

The season is entering crunch time and TCU needs all the support it can get.

“We need Fort Worth to show out these last three games,” Campbell said. “We need the student body to come out these last three games. And let's keep the longest home winning streak of college basketball rolling.”

Up Next

TCU will host West Virginia on Sunday, Feb. 15 at Schollmaier Arena with tip off set for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.

Recommended Links

Powered by KillerFrogs.com