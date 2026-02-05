TCU Women's Basketball Downs Houston, 90-45

No. 14 TCU women’s basketball rebounded from its second conference loss with a dominant 90-45 victory over Houston on Wednesday.

“These guys keep playing hard,” TCU head coach Mark Campbell said. “They're competing. Tonight was one of those they caught us, we needed to get refocused after that Texas Tech game. And I would call this a great bounce back, a great response.”

Depth Shines in Lopsided Home Win

Guard Olivia Miles scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Horned Frogs and paired that with five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Forward Marta Suarez posted her second straight double-double recording 24 points and 10 rebounds and has seemingly emerged from a shooting slump.

Suarez had struggled scoring during Big 12 play prior to the Texas Tech game on Sunday when she shot 54% from the field. Against Houston, she made more than two 3-pointers in a conference game for the first time since Jan. 3 at Utah and shot above 40% from the field for the second straight game.

“It's basketball, you just gotta stick with it,” Suarez said. “I trust the work that I put in the summer. My teammates, my coaches give me the confidence to keep shooting the ball, so that's what I'm gonna keep doing. But it's basketball. Like everything, there's gonna be ups and downs. Just gotta be ready for when the storm has passed.”

Guard Donovyn Hunter added 15 points and tallied four steals, two of which she turned into fast break layups.

TCU (21-3 overall, 9-2 Big 12) remains tied with Baylor for the top spot in the Big 12 and stretched its home winning streak to 39 games. The streak started on Feb. 24, 2024 against Houston.

Taliyah Parker scored seven points off the bench against Houston. | Brian McLean - On Assignment Photo/KillerFrogs.com for TCU On SI

“It's surreal every time I say that, but 39 straight, to have the longest home winning streak in all of college basketball, men or women,” Campbell said. “It's surreal and how it's bridged the gap of all three teams is so special.”

Houston (7-15, 1-10) dropped to 1-8 on the road and sits in last place in the conference. Guard Kierra Merchant paced Houston with 12 points.

The Horned Frogs dominated nearly every statistical category, holding the Cougars to 17-of-56 shooting (30.4%), racking up 22 fast break points compared to five and posting 34 more points in the paint.

“There are some things that down the stretch in February that we got to continue to get better at and one of those was attacking the rim and being able to put pressure on the rim and we did a great job,” Campbell said. “Got to the free throw line 21 times, had 54 points in the paint. I thought we were great in transition. … The kids came out and executed and I just love the energy.”

TCU Players Marta Suarez & Olivia Miles

Houston took an early two point lead in the first quarter, but TCU held a 19-14 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

The Horned Frogs took complete control in the second quarter, shooting 10-of-14 (71.4%) from the field and outscoring the Cougars 25-11. Suarez set the tone with six of TCU’s first eight points, including a coast-to-coast lay-up off a rebound, and ended with 12 points in the frame.

“She was really just physical, we had a hard time handling her tonight,” Houston coach Matthew Mitchell said. “I thought she played a great game, really hustled and got herself into some positions where she could have success.”

Suarez picked up where she left off in the third quarter with eight points. TCU opened the second half on a 9-0 scoring run and eventually got the lead up to 30 points on a lay up by guard Clara Bielefeld with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

By the game’s end, 11 players touched the floor and The Horned Frogs bench contributed 15 points, led by guard Taliyah Parker. Parker, who appeared in her 13th game this season, scored seven points and grabbed two rebounds in six minutes. Bielefeld had three points and guard Veronica Sheffey added five.

The starters like Suarez enjoyed watching their teammates find success outside the practice gym.

“We go against them every day. I know how good they are,” Suarez said. “Taliyah has been cooking this week, so it doesn't surprise me when she does that stuff, but it is true that the way basketball works and such a tough conference like the Big 12, it is hard to find many for everybody. It's basketball, so just excited and happy for them, to celebrate them.”

TCU Head Coach Mark Campbell

