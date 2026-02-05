TCU’s Olivia Miles a Top Candidate for Prestigious Award

TCU Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles’ prowess continues to be recognized nationwide. It was announced on Monday that Miles was a midseason top-10 candidate for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Award. It’s the second consecutive season that a Horned Frog guard was named to the list; Hailey Van Lith, who was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky in last year’s WNBA Draft, was also a Lieberman Award candidate at this point last season.

Miles, who transferred to TCU after spending four seasons at Notre Dame, has immediately made an impact in Fort Worth. Without her excellent scoring and facilitating, it’s almost a guarantee that the Horned Frogs wouldn’t be where they are right now. She’s currently averaging 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. In fact, she’s the only player in the country that can boast a stat line that good, which just underscores how potent a player she is.

Another step toward the highest honor at her position 🏆#GoFrogs | @oliviamiles06 pic.twitter.com/BDkMYqMTRC — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) February 2, 2026

Miles was the only Big 12 player to be represented on the midseason candidate list. The other players were Zoe Brooks (NC State), Aaliyah Chavez (Oklahoma), Rori Harmon (Texas), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Raven Johnson (South Carolina), Liv McGill (Florida), Tonie Morgan (Kentucky), Britt Prince (Nebraska) and Kiki Rice (UCLA).

That list will be narrowed down to five sometime in March, with the winner being selected ahead of the 2026 NCAA Women’s Final Four in April.

Miles is the Reason for the Season in Fort Worth

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCUís Olivia Miles speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

When canvassing through the moments that have led to Miles being showered with all this praise, it’s difficult to come up with just one. There are just too many. From her first performance in a uniform against North Carolina A&T on Nov. 6, which showed Fort Worth what she had to offer, to her outstanding 29-point effort against Kansas State in the Big 12 opener on Dec. 20, Miles has done it all. She almost singlehandedly willed TCU to a victory against Utah via a stellar 31-point outing; the same can be said when she scored 24 versus Ohio State in the Coretta Scott King Classic on Jan. 19.

Overall, Miles’ impact can’t be overstated. She’s the heart and soul of this TCU team.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs

In order to win the Big 12, Miles and TCU will need to pull off some big wins down the line, starting with Houston on Feb. 4. After a quick road trip to Colorado on Feb. 8, the game of the year will take place in Waco when the Horned Frogs face off against the No. 15 Baylor Bears.

