Olivia Miles isn't just stacking awards, she's rewriting history.

The TCU graduate guard earned her fifth Big 12 Player of the Week honor of the 2025-26 season, setting another TCU women’s basketball program milestone and becoming the first player since 2019 to win the award in three consecutive weeks.

This places Miles in rare company as the postseason sharpens. Only Baylor’s Brittney Griner has claimed the honor more times in a single season, notching six recognitions during the 2012-13 season.

𝙁𝙄𝙑𝙀-𝙏𝙄𝙈𝙀 Big 12 Player of the Week



• 22 ppg, 7 rpg, 6.5 apg, 1.5 spg

• Fifth triple-double of the season and 11th of her career vs. Iowa State (26 pts, 10 rbs, 10 ast)#GoFrogs | @oliviamiles06 pic.twitter.com/AWPCzMFNsm — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) February 23, 2026

Throughout No. 11 TCU’s victories against Houston and Iowa State last week, Miles averaged 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and 1.5 steals per game and joined the 2,000 career point club. Her fifth triple-double of the season came in a 70-63 comeback win over the Cyclones. The New Jersey native racked up a game-high 26 points, 17 of which came in the fourth quarter, to go alongside 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Miles’ five triple-doubles in a season are tied with Griner and Shalee Lehning of Kansas State for the most by any player across a Big 12 career.

Against Iowa State, the Horned Frogs mounted their largest fourth-quarter comeback in a Big 12 game in program history. Iowa State held a 66-53 lead with 7:35 left before TCU’s 27-7 run, headlined by Miles, flipped the script.

Miles also recorded 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 72-50 win at Houston last Wednesday.

Miles is on pace to become the second player in NCAA history to average 20 points, six rebounds, six assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting at least 50% from the floor in a season. She has boosted her season scoring average to a career-high 20.3 points, including 21.8 in Big 12 play, while snagging 6.9 rebounds and logging 6.6 assists per outing.

As TCU prepares for its next conference test, Miles' sustained dominance continues to elevate the Horned Frogs' NCAA Tournament profile, and the ceiling may still be rising.

Up Next

TCU (25-4 overall, 13-3 Big 12) travels to Cincinnati (11-17, 6-10) on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CST and the game will be televised on ESPN+.

The Horned Frogs can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win over the Bearcats in addition to a top-three seed in the upcoming conference tournament. With the mid-week victory, TCU would become the first team to repeat as Big 12 champions within three seasons of finishing in last place.



