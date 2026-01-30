TCU-Kansas Referee Apologizes to Confused Teams and Fans for 10-Minute Replay Review

No. 12 TCU held on to beat Kansas at home on Thursday night in a game that featured one of the most preposterously lengthy replay reviews you will ever see. After Jayhawks guard S'Mya Nichols hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to two with 1.3 seconds left on the clock, the referees, noting that the clock had stopped and started during the play, paused the game to make sure they had the right amount of time remaining on the scoreboard.

This process took approximately 10 minutes.

After breaking out a stop watch, they determined that there should be 1.2 seconds remaining on the clock. Coaches, players, fans and announcers were all stunned with the highlight being head referee Lisa Jones apologizing for the "long review."

Announcer Eric Frede was convinced that the game was going to be declared over after the review and responded to the official announcement with a bewildered, "What!?"

ESPN's cameras found TCU's Olivia Miles and Marta Suarez in total shock and confusion as Frede continued to press color commentator Christy Thomaskutty to try and get answers saying, "See if you get an explanation on that Christy. Because that was not one of the answers in the multiple choice test for me."

When play finally resumed, TCU was called for an offensive foul (complete with another replay review) and turned the ball over to give Kansas one last shot with less than a second to play. Then a foul was called as Kansas made what looked like a game-tying basket at the buzzer, but rather than do another frame-by-frame review, the referees decided to call it a night.

Isn't instant replay fun?

