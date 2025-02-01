Preview: TCU Men's Basketball Hosting Colorado Sunday
TCU (10-10, 3-6 Big 12) will host Colorado (9-11, 0-9 Big 12) Sunday at 3 pm CT.
The Frogs are coming in to the game off a three game losing streak, while the Buffaloes have lost nine straight in conference play.
In a great opportunity to get back on track, here's how Jamie Dixon's squad can pull out the win.
Control the Contact
TCU struggled with fouling in their last game at No. 22 Texas Tech.
Both starting guards and only ball handlers Vasean Allette and Noah Reynolds were in foul trouble early giving the Frogs trouble in the end of the game.
They cannot afford to make that same mistake against the Buffaloes.
Colorado is the Big 12's third-best free throw shooting team at 76.3 percent.
Specifically, their leading scorer Julian Hammond III ranks second in the Big 12 and 23rd nationally in free throw percentage at 89.8.
Especially knowing their own struggles at the free throw line, the Frogs should not look to help out a Colorado offense that is not great on their own.
Fastbreak Frogs
TCU has formed an identity of the "Fastbreak Frogs" due to their fast tempo offense the past few years.
To no secret, this season has taken a dip in that department and led to some more offensive struggles.
However, this matchup against Colorado is the perfect team to get back to that style.
The Buffaloes rank 347 of 364 teams with a turnover percentage of 21.4 on the season.
With the Frogs having relatively good success forcing takeaways on the year, this should be a good matchup for them to get some quick buckets in transition.
Big Bodies, Big Boards
A constant theme for TCU this season has been the direct correlation of rebounding to wins, an area they have struggled with.
The starting big men duo of David Punch and Ernest Udeh Jr. have been two bright spots for the Frogs this season.
Punch is one of six freshmen in the Big 12 averaging at least 5.0 (5.6) points and 4.5 rebounds.
Udeh is one of seven players in the Big 12 averaging at least 7.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
This duo specifically needs to step up to dominate the boards and limit the opportunities for Colorado on offense.
Additionally, back up big Malick Diallo is coming off the best game in his career.
The true freshman had a career high eight points on 3-5 FG with six rebounds at No. 22 Texas Tech.
If TCU can outrebound Colorado, it is hard to see them losing this game.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: Colorado vs. TCU
Tipoff - 3 p.m. CT, Sunday, February 2nd
Television - ESPN+
- Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich
Analyst: Scott Williams
Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR
- Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
Analyst: Colin Boddicker
Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
SiriusXM: 3830
