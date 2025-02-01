Killer Frogs

Preview: TCU Men's Basketball Hosting Colorado Sunday

The Frogs will look to break a three-game losing streak against the Buffaloes.

Nicholas Girimonte

Noah Reynolds dribbles off an Ernest Udeh Jr. screen for TCU men's basketball against Kansas on January 22, 2025.
Noah Reynolds dribbles off an Ernest Udeh Jr. screen for TCU men's basketball against Kansas on January 22, 2025. / Brian McLean, On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI
In this story:

TCU (10-10, 3-6 Big 12) will host Colorado (9-11, 0-9 Big 12) Sunday at 3 pm CT.

The Frogs are coming in to the game off a three game losing streak, while the Buffaloes have lost nine straight in conference play.

In a great opportunity to get back on track, here's how Jamie Dixon's squad can pull out the win.

Control the Contact

Vasean Allette, TCU men's basketball, Kansas
Vasean Allette looks frustrated with the referee in TCU men's basketball's game against Kansas on January 22, 2025. / Brian McLean, On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI

TCU struggled with fouling in their last game at No. 22 Texas Tech.

Both starting guards and only ball handlers Vasean Allette and Noah Reynolds were in foul trouble early giving the Frogs trouble in the end of the game.

They cannot afford to make that same mistake against the Buffaloes.

Colorado is the Big 12's third-best free throw shooting team at 76.3 percent.

Specifically, their leading scorer Julian Hammond III ranks second in the Big 12 and 23rd nationally in free throw percentage at 89.8.

Especially knowing their own struggles at the free throw line, the Frogs should not look to help out a Colorado offense that is not great on their own.

Fastbreak Frogs

Vasean Allette, TCU men's basketball, Kansas
Vasean Allette tries to steal the ball from Kansas for TCU men's basketball on January 22, 2025. / Brian McLean, On Assignment Photo

TCU has formed an identity of the "Fastbreak Frogs" due to their fast tempo offense the past few years.

To no secret, this season has taken a dip in that department and led to some more offensive struggles.

However, this matchup against Colorado is the perfect team to get back to that style.

The Buffaloes rank 347 of 364 teams with a turnover percentage of 21.4 on the season.

With the Frogs having relatively good success forcing takeaways on the year, this should be a good matchup for them to get some quick buckets in transition.

Big Bodies, Big Boards

Ernest Udeh Jr., David Punch, TCU men's basketball, Kansas
Ernest Udeh Jr. and David Punch try to stop Kansas from scoring for TCU men's basketball on January 22, 2025. / Brian McLean, On Assignment Photo/TCU Horned Frogs On SI

A constant theme for TCU this season has been the direct correlation of rebounding to wins, an area they have struggled with.

The starting big men duo of David Punch and Ernest Udeh Jr. have been two bright spots for the Frogs this season.

Punch is one of six freshmen in the Big 12 averaging at least 5.0 (5.6) points and 4.5 rebounds.

Udeh is one of seven players in the Big 12 averaging at least 7.0 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

This duo specifically needs to step up to dominate the boards and limit the opportunities for Colorado on offense.

Additionally, back up big Malick Diallo is coming off the best game in his career.

The true freshman had a career high eight points on 3-5 FG with six rebounds at No. 22 Texas Tech.

If TCU can outrebound Colorado, it is hard to see them losing this game.

How to Watch, Listen and Stream: Colorado vs. TCU

Tipoff - 3 p.m. CT, Sunday, February 2nd

Television - ESPN+

  • Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich
    Analyst: Scott Williams

Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR

  • Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
    Analyst: Colin Boddicker
    Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
    SiriusXM: 3830

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

466. . 02/02/2025. Men's Basketball: TCU vs. Colorado. ESPN+. 10-10, 3-6 Big 12. 3pm CT. 9-11, 0-9 Big 12. 514

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nicholas Girimonte
NICHOLAS GIRIMONTE

Nick Girimonte, a senior at Texas Christian University majoring in Communication Studies with a minor in Journalism, is passionate about media, storytelling, and sports. Originally from Windsor, CA, Nick moved to Fort Worth, TX in 2021 to pursue his career goals. He has gained diverse hands-on experience as an on-air talent for Frogs Today, covering TCU sports, and as a writer and podcast host for TCU Horned Frogs on SI. Nick specializes in covering both men’s and women’s basketball. His podcast, “Frog Fever,” covers TCU and Big 12 Men’s Basketball. Additionally, he works with the TCU Football video crew, contributing to game footage and analysis. Nick has also held roles with the Texas Rangers, Barstool Sports, and Austin Industries, where he worked on social media content, event planning, and brand visibility. Nick is excited to contribute to TCU Horned Frogs On SI and looks forward to his next sports communication journey after graduation in May 2025.

Home/Basketball