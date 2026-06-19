Roster construction has changed dramatically in college basketball. TCU head coach Jamie Dixon and his staff attacked the transfer portal, junior college ranks, and international recruiting to bring in nine new players, each filling a specific need.

While some newcomers are expected to be immediate starters, others project as developmental pieces who can strengthen the roster over time.

Trent Lincoln Could Follow Xavier Edmonds' Path

Trent Lincoln, ranked as the No. 1 JUCO player in the nation, arrives at TCU from Gulf Coast Community College with experience and displays reliability at the guard position. At 6-foot-3, he has the size to defend multiple perimeter positions and should provide stability when TCU needs another ball-handler on the floor.

His most likely role will be behind Brock Harding at the point guard position, to serve as a reserve guard who can protect possessions, score, and help maintain offensive flow. Every successful Big 12 team needs experienced guards capable of playing meaningful minutes, and Lincoln appears positioned to fill that role.

Xavier Edmonds was one of the top-ranked JUCO players in the country in 2025 and quickly became one of the biggest pieces for the Frogs last season, along with being named to the All-Big 12 Third Team. Don't be surprised if Trent Lincoln follows this same trajectory.

Gavin Sykes Has Starter Potential Immediately

Gavin Sykes brings an athletic frame to TCU and could carve out a significant role immediately. His strength and athleticism should allow him to defend opposing guards and wings while contributing heavily offensively.

As a freshman at Long Beach State, Sykes emerged as one of the nation's most productive young scorers, finishing among the top 50 scorers in Division I basketball and top 5 among freshmen with 19.4 points per game, joining elite company alongside AJ Dybantsa, Darius Acuff, Cameron Boozer, and Ebuka Okorie.

TCU has always valued tough, aggressive, athletic players, and Sykes fits that mold. I think he can be an instant starter capable of guarding some of the conference's best scorers while also being a bucket-getter when the team needs him most.

Ryan Hunt Adds Size Few Big 12 Teams Can Match

At 7 feet and 266 pounds, Ryan Hunt's role is straightforward. He gives TCU size that few teams can match. The Australian big man projects as a paint presence whose primary responsibilities will be rebounding, screening, and rim protection.

At Eastern Arizona College, he averaged 14.9 points and 12.1 rebounds, as well as going off for 36 points and 23 rebounds against Central Arizona College. He may not be asked to score in large volumes, but his ability to occupy space and battle bigger frontcourts could prove valuable during the harsh Big 12 play

DJ Thomas Brings Versatility to the Frontcourt

West Virginia transfer DJ Thomas brings versatility to the Horned Frogs' frontcourt. At 6-foot-9, he has the size to play multiple positions and the athleticism to contribute in transition. His role will likely center around energy plays, rebounding, and defensive versatility.

Depending on how quickly he develops offensively, the Allen, TX native could emerge as an important frontcourt contributor because of his strength and ability to impact games without needing the ball in his hands.

Luke Bamgboye May Be TCU's Most Important Addition

Among all the newcomers, Luke Bamgboye may be the most important addition to TCU's frontcourt. Before transferring to Texas Tech and eventually TCU, Bamgboye emerged as one of the nation's top freshman shot blockers at VCU, averaging 2.2 blocks per game and earning Atlantic 10 All-Defensive and All-Rookie honors.

At Texas Tech, injuries limited both his availability and impact. With the Horned Frogs, he looks to regain that VCU role.

His shot-blocking ability changes how opponents attack the basket, and his experience should make him one of the team's most dependable interior defenders. Expect Bamgboye to anchor the paint, clean up mistakes defensively, and provide efficient scoring around the rim.

Ricards Aizpurs Offers International Upside

Aizpurs may possess the highest offensive upside of any newcomer. The Latvian guard arrives with a reputation as a dynamic scorer and playmaker. Playing in the renowned Stella Azzurra program in Italy, he averaged 33.6 points per game in U17 competition and 18 points per game while playing up at the U18 level.

He also averaged 18.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists for Latvia at the FIBA U16 EuroBasket tournament. While adjusting to the physicality of college basketball may take time, his role could grow quickly if his scoring translates.

Aizpurs is a player who could eventually become a primary scoring option. Early in the season, he may come off the bench, but his talent gives him starter potential.

Milos Sojic Is a Long-Term Development Piece

Sojic projects as a long-term investment. Young international big men often require time to adjust to the pace and physicality of American college basketball, and TCU can afford to be patient.

His role will likely be as a reserve frontcourt player who develops behind more experienced options. The coaching staff will focus on improving his strength, defensive awareness, and consistency while preparing him for a larger role in future seasons.

Sam Fleming and Gavin Murphy Add Future Depth

Both Fleming and Murphy project as developmental pieces rather than immediate contributors. Instead, the year will likely serve as an opportunity to develop behind more experienced players and prepare for larger roles in the future

Given TCU's returning core and transfer additions, neither Fleming nor Murphy is expected to be a regular part of the rotation. But injuries cannot be predicted, and opportunities can emerge over the course of a long season, so both could be called upon if TCU's depth is tested.

Which Newcomers Could Make the Biggest Impact?

Based on experience, projected playing time, and roster needs, these newcomers appear most likely to make an immediate impact for TCU in 2026:

1. Luke Bamgboye

2. Gavin Sykes

3. Trent Lincoln

4. DJ Thomas

5. Ricards Aizpurs

Final Thoughts

TCU's roster overhaul features a mix of proven transfers, elite junior-college talent, and intriguing international prospects. If Bamgboye, Sykes, and Lincoln become immediate contributors while younger players such as Aizpurs and Sojic continue to develop, the Horned Frogs could have one of the deepest rosters Jamie Dixon has assembled in recent years.