College athletics has become an arms race, and while it may seem that it is all about NIL money, and that's not necessarily wrong, athletes still look at the university as a whole and the facilities they will have access to, such as recovery areas and locker room space.

Programs across the country are racing to upgrade their facilities and remain on top with cutting-edge equipment. They are competing for elite players through NIL opportunities, coaching staffs, and conference affiliations. While those factors certainly matter, TCU takes an additional approach that sets it apart. TCU has quietly positioned itself among the nation's leaders in facilities, with groundbreaking technology that most schools have yet to see.

The Horned Frogs have invested heavily in creating spaces for student-athletes that rival some of the best programs in the country. From football's state-of-the-art Mike & Brenda Harrison Football Performance Center to the player development resources at Lupton Stadium, TCU has built facilities that help athletes train, recover, develop, and ultimately perform at the highest level while maximizing recovery and minimizing injuries.

TCU's Recovery Technology Sets It Apart

The ultimate jewel of TCU's recent investments is the Simpson Family Restoration Center, available to every TCU student-athlete. The $50 million donor-funded facility provides student-athletes access to cutting-edge recovery technology rarely seen at the collegiate level. It includes recovery pods, hydrotherapy pools, infrared therapy beds, cryotherapy resources, hydro deep-tissue massage chairs, and even TCU's famous seven-degree Purple Snow Room. The facility will also feature artistic elements to honor legendary TCU Football Coach Dutch Meyer, who led the Horned Frogs to national championships in 1935 and 1938 and coined the iconic phrase that you will see and hear everywhere on the TCU campus, "Fight 'em till hell freezes over, then fight 'em on the ice." TCU is the only collegiate program in the nation and one of just a handful of athletic facilities in the United States to offer this new cutting-edge recovery. It gives athletes every possible advantage in preparing for competition and recovering afterward.

The facility was made possible through a major gift from the Simpson family and is part of TCU Athletics' $50 million donor-funded Human Performance Center project. The facility is named in honor of Fort Worth business leaders Bob R. Simpson and Gary D. Simpson. The large 10,000-square-foot center was designed to support all 515 TCU student-athletes across 22 sports. The center shows TCU's continued commitment to investing in student-athlete experience, providing resources designed to help athletes maximize performance, accelerate recovery, and improve long-term wellness.

Football Facilities Built for Development

The Carter Boys have also benefited from major facility upgrades. The Mike & Brenda Harrison Football Performance Center features the Jamal Powell Strength Room, a heated training studio, the Brown-Lupton Foundation Track, nutrition resources through the Cunningham Nutrition Center, and modern player spaces designed to foster growth and improvement, as well as team culture. Another aspect is the Horned Frog football locker room. It has become one of the most recognizable spaces in college athletics, combining cutting-edge design with program branding that reinforces TCU's theme, identity, and tradition. It is a space where players can hang out, study, and meet.

TCU Athletics

Lupton Stadium Remains a Recruiting Advantage

TCU Baseball has also experienced similar upgrades that help it stand out among large baseball programs across the country. In 2015, TCU expanded its baseball facilities. The project included a new locker room, team lounge, classroom space, sports medicine center, coaches' offices, and equipment room. The upgrades gave the Horned Frogs a modern, player-focused environment that remains a major recruiting advantage.

In my opinion, the most impressive addition was the 9,000-square-foot indoor hitting facility. It features four 80-foot batting cages, indoor pitching mounds, tee-and-toss areas, and advanced video analysis technology. The facility gives players an opportunity to work year-round regardless of weather conditions. Coaches can configure the cages for individual instruction, group development, or full pitcher-versus-hitter simulations. This aspect of the facility alone has attracted and developed so many players.

TCU Athletics

The development extends beyond, as they have a dedicated Field Turf practice area that provides additional space for defensive drills, baserunning work, sliding practice, and skill development. All of this, combined with one of the premier game-day atmospheres in the country at Lupton Stadium. TCU baseball offers players everything they need to maximize their potential.

The TCU Atmospere Is Part of the Experience

These investments have become increasingly important in the transfer portal and NIL era. However, facilities are only part of the equation. Another factor that plays a major role in attracting and retaining student-athletes is the game-day experience, and TCU delivers in that area as well. Horned Frog fans consistently create some of the best atmospheres in the Big 12, whether it's a packed Saturday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium or a crucial conference series or regional host at Lupton Stadium. The support and energy from the fan base give student-athletes the opportunity to compete in front of crowds that genuinely care about their success. From football games under the lights to postseason baseball at Lupton Stadium, TCU provides an environment that athletes want to be part of. When combined with elite facilities, player development resources, and strong coaching staffs, the game-day atmosphere only makes TCU even more appealing and solidifies itself as one of the premier destinations in college athletics.

Horned Frog baseball legend and new bench and catchers coach Bryan Holaday remembers two moments that perfectly captured the atmosphere at TCU.

Jul 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Bryan Holaday (28) bats against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The first came during a game against UTA. Holaday recalled:

"First is a game between us and UTA: eighth-inning scuffle that resulted in both benches clearing. I was ejected & UTA outfielder Tim Steggall was ejected, and we won the game 2-1 in a walk-off.

I remember fans going nuts because benches cleared behind home plate up against the netting. It was electric."

The second moment was Jason Coats' walk-off home run against Oregon State during TCU's first-hosted regional in 2009.

#TBT In 2009, TCU won its first-ever NCAA Regional. Jason Coats had the game-winning, walk-off hit against Oregon State, igniting the Lupton Stadium crowd. #FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/T4i4MuC4wQ — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) January 31, 2020

"Had to be the best environment in college baseball."

This last part of what he said makes TCU special. TCU may not be the largest university in the country or have the biggest fan base, but what they do have is a passionate community that shows up, creates energy, and provides an unforgettable atmosphere. It is something athletes fall in love with when they come to visit.

Former TCU wide receiver Parker Clark highlighted both the atmosphere inside Amon G. Carter Stadium and the university's investment in athlete development as key parts of the student-athlete experience.

He said, "Honestly, the best thing about the Carter was how close the fans are to the action, especially the student section, who would show up every game, even when there wasn’t a huge crowd. The training facilities are second to none. The new weight room and recovery center have absolutely everything you could ever possibly need. There is something for everyone between the two,x, and you can easily find what works best for you personally to stay healthy and keep your body in top shape."

Best fans in football 🟣⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Cmcr2egRTh — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) September 14, 2023

Why Parents and Recruits Notice the Difference

When athletes come to Fort Worth to visit, they are not simply evaluating a coaching staff. They are evaluating whether a program can help them improve and achieve their goals. Whether it is a football player seeking access to elite recovery technology or a baseball player looking to refine his swing in a state-of-the-art hitting lab, TCU provides resources that very few schools can match.

I get it, facilities alone do not win championships. Coaches still have to develop players, and athletes still have to perform. However, elite facilities create an environment where success is born and give coaches and athletes every tool in the bag to become the best versions of themselves.

As college athletics continues to evolve, TCU will also evolve to stay ahead of technological and equipment advancements. They have positioned themselves as one of the country's premier destinations. The investment in student-athletes is the center and the goal of TCU Athletics, and it is visible everywhere. From the snow room and recovery pods to the football performance center and the baseball development complex at Lupton Stadium, TCU has and will continue to invest in its athletes.

In an era dominated by NIL headlines and transfer portal movement, it is easy to forget that athletes still spend years living, training, recovering, and competing on campus. TCU's investments in world-class facilities, player development, and the student-athlete experience send a clear message to recruits and their families: if you come to Fort Worth, you will have every opportunity to become the best version of yourself.