The transfer portal has changed the way college basketball functions. Everybody knows that by now. Rosters flip overnight, fanbases panic over departures — TCU fans know this all too well — and coaches spend almost as much time recruiting their own locker room as they do scouting outside transfers and recruits. Sometimes it works beautifully. Sometimes it becomes a complete disaster, leaving teams scrambling in the middle of the season.

But something about this offseason feels different. Instead of scrambling to replace an entire foundation, Jamie Dixon and the Horned Frogs appear to be building around one idea that has become increasingly rare in college basketball: continuity.

And if that formula works, TCU may have quietly built one of its most sustainable rosters in years.

Yes, TCU lost pieces this offseason. David Punch is off to Austin to play for the Texas Longhorns, and Liutauras Lelevicius left to play for Clemson. Both were very important players on TCU’s run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and losing them was a definite blow. But every team has to experience these types of losses, especially schools like TCU that don’t have all the resources in the world to pour into the roster. However, unlike some programs that aim to build an entirely new team from portal additions, TCU’s strategy feels much more calculated.

The Frogs’ core is already here. It’s now all about sumplementing it and making sure everything clicks.

That’s what makes additions like Luke Bamgboye, DJ Thomas, and Gavin Sykes so fascinating. None of them are being asked to arrive in Fort Worth and immediately save the program. They’re not walking into a broken situation. Instead, they’re being brought in to elevate the foundation already established by Micah Robinson, Xavier Edmonds, Brock Harding, and Tanner Toolson. For the Frogs, that’s a much healthier place to operate from.

Why Brock Harding Could Unlock TCU's Ceiling

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) reacts to a call Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the Duke Blue Devils at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Take Harding, for example. His importance to the roster can’t really be overstated anymore. TCU finally has a true floor general — probably for the first time since Alex Robinson — capable of controlling tempo, creating offense, and making everyone around him more comfortable. Good point guards change everything in college basketball. Great ones completely alter a program’s ceiling. Harding has shown flashes of being that caliber of player.

Now imagine surrounding him with more spacing, more athleticism, and more defensive versatility. That’s where the portal additions come into play.

Thomas brings experience from one of the nastiest conferences in America: the Big 12. Anybody surviving rotational minutes in the best college basketball conference there is already understands the brand of basketball TCU wants to play. He’s not going to be overwhelmed by the environment, which matters more than people realize. There’s value in bringing in players who understand what winning ugly looks like because the Big 12 forces teams into ugly basketball games all the time. TCU doesn’t need Thomas to become a 20-point-per-game scorer — it needs him to stabilize lineups, defend multiple positions, and provide another trustworthy body capable of handling meaningful minutes.

That, my friends, is supplementation at its finest.

TCU Is Finally Building Instead of Rebuilding

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Luke Bamgboye (9) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Why Portal Additions Don't Need To Be Superstars

Then there’s Bamgboye. The Frogs desperately needed additional size and frontcourt physicality. Again, not necessarily star power — just functionality. Last season, there were stretches where TCU simply got bullied around the rim against more physical — and taller — teams. The game against Kansas in Allen Fieldhouse comes to mind, as does the second-round loss to Duke. Bamgboye helps address that problem immediately. His presence allows Edmonds and Robinson more freedom offensively because they won’t constantly be forced to compensate for a lack of interior depth.

Basketball’s funny like that. Sometimes the biggest impact a player makes isn’t even reflected in the box score. Sometimes it’s allowing everybody else to slide into roles that fit them more naturally.

Programs that rely entirely on transfer additions every offseason often end up fighting chemistry problems — at least for the first half of the season when everybody is still figuring things out. It can become like an AAU all-star team experiment where everybody’s trying to figure out roles on the fly. But contrary to popular belief, continuity still matters in college basketball, even in this era of normalized player movement.

TCU, for the first time in a couple years, appears to understand that perfectly.

Robinson, Edmonds, Harding, and Toolson already know the culture. They already understand what the coaching staff expects and how difficult it is to survive the week-to-week grind of the Big 12. There’s value in returning players who’ve already experienced the highs and lows together, and no group of players knows that better than the Frogs’ returning foursome. Portal additions become significantly more effective when they join an established infrastructure instead of attempting to create one themselves.

In other words, the Frogs aren’t searching for an identity. They already have one. All they’ve done this offseason is supplement that identity with players they believe can help TCU reach new heights.

What's Next

Whether this roster becomes one of Jamie Dixon's best reamins to be seen, but for the first time in several years, TCU enters an offseason looking less like a team searching for answers and m ore like one building toward something bigger.