TCU Basketball Picked Seventh in Big 12 as Horned Frogs Chase Top 25

FORT WORTH, Texas – TCU men’s basketball enters the 2026-27 season with an opportunity to build on last year’s NCAA Tournament appearance, but the Horned Frogs face a demanding challenge in one of college basketball’s deepest conferences.

TCU received votes in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 but fell short of the national rankings. The Horned Frogs were picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason coaches’ poll, placing them behind Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech and BYU.

For coach Jamie Dixon, who enters his 11th season at TCU, the challenge will be turning a roster featuring five returning players and 10 newcomers into a team capable of competing with the conference’s top programs.

Where TCU Stands in the Big 12 Preseason Rankings

The Big 12 enters the season with six teams ranked in the AP preseason Top 25. Arizona leads the group at No. 5, followed by Houston at No. 10, Kansas at No. 17, Iowa State at No. 18, Texas Tech at No. 19 and BYU at No. 25.

The depth creates a difficult path for TCU, but the Horned Frogs have reasons for optimism after finishing 23-12 overall and 11-7 in conference play last season. TCU finished sixth in the Big 12 and defeated Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Duke in the second round.

The Horned Frogs are not among the preseason favorites, but their seventh-place projection puts them in a position to compete for a spot in the conference’s upper half.

Xavier Edmonds Leads TCU’s Returning Core

Senior forward Xavier Edmonds returns as one of TCU’s most important players after earning a place on the preseason All-Big 12 team.

Edmonds averaged 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season. He also recorded 11 double-doubles, demonstrating his value as a scorer and rebounder.

Edmonds ranked fourth in Big 12 games with 8.4 rebounds per game and shot 55.9% from the field in conference play. He also shot 43.6% from 3-point range for the season.

His production will be especially important as TCU adjusts to significant roster changes following the departure of leading scorer David Punch, who transferred to Texas.

Punch averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season. Replacing that production will likely require contributions from multiple players rather than relying on one individual to fill the gap.

Edmonds’ experience gives Dixon an established frontcourt option as the coaching staff evaluates its new rotation.

Point guard Brock Harding and guards Micah Robinson and Tanner Toolson are among the returning players who can provide continuity. Their experience in Dixon’s system gives TCU a foundation as the newcomers adjust and the Horned Frogs work to establish their offensive identity.

Gavin Sykes and TCU’s Newcomers Face Early Opportunities

TCU welcomes 10 newcomers, creating opportunities for new players to establish themselves early in the season.

Lincoln's Quentin Thompson, right, goes to the hoop against Modesto Christian's Gavin Sykes (11) during the Sac-Joaquin Section boys basketball championship game at Golden One Center in Sacramento on Feb. 21. 2024. Modesto Christian won 68-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Guard Gavin Sykes joins the Horned Frogs after earning Big West Conference Freshman of the Year honors at Long Beach State. His scoring ability gives TCU another potential offensive weapon as the program works to replace Punch’s production.

Sykes is among the incoming players expected to make an impact for TCU. The Horned Frogs also had an opportunity to begin developing their rotation during their summer trip to Costa Rica.

The coaching staff must determine how to distribute minutes, balance scoring responsibilities and develop consistent defensive communication.

With the Big 12 featuring six nationally ranked teams, TCU’s ability to establish chemistry early could influence its position in the conference standings.

Arizona Leads a Deep Big 12 Field

Arizona was selected to repeat as Big 12 champion in the preseason coaches’ poll. Houston finished second, followed by Kansas, Iowa State and Texas Tech. BYU was sixth, one position ahead of TCU.

The AP preseason rankings and the Big 12 coaches’ poll measure different things, but both illustrate the competitive landscape awaiting the Horned Frogs.

TCU has reached the NCAA Tournament in four of the last five seasons, providing a foundation of recent postseason experience. The program’s next challenge is maintaining that level of consistency while integrating a substantially reworked roster.

The Horned Frogs will have to prove they can compete with the league’s highest-ranked teams rather than relying on preseason projections.

TCU Basketball Opens Against Lindenwood on Nov. 2

The Horned Frogs begin the regular season at 7 p.m. CT Nov. 2 against Lindenwood.

The opener will provide an early opportunity to evaluate the team’s rotation, offensive execution and contributions from newcomers. It also begins a season in which TCU will look to turn last year’s progress into another NCAA Tournament appearance.

For TCU fans, Edmonds’ continued development, the integration of the incoming class and the team’s ability to replace Punch’s production will be among the biggest storylines to follow.

The Horned Frogs enter the season outside the AP Top 25, but their recent postseason history and returning talent give them a foundation to pursue a stronger finish.

Whether TCU can exceed its seventh-place conference projection will depend on how quickly the new roster comes together and whether Dixon can develop a team capable of competing consistently in the Big 12.

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