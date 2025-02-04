TCU Basketball: What Did We Learn This Week?
Welcome back to another week of "What Did We Learn," my favorite article to write. In it, I discuss what TCU Horned Frog fans learned from this past week that might not be in the stat sheet. Last week was the end of January, and TCU Basketball went 2-1.
Two Opposite Ends of the Spectrum
In this weekend's win for both the men's team (68-57 over Colorado) and the women's (82-69 over Iowa State), over 50% of both team's points came from players who were not with the program last season, both in entirely different ways.
For the men's team, freshmen scored 57.4% of the team's total points (39 out of 68). David Punch led the team in scoring with 19 points, Jace Posey had nine points, Isaiah Manning and Micah Robinson had five, and Malick Diallo rounded it out with one point. This is a team that, while they have struggled at times, the future looks bright. Punch looks like a centerpiece that head coach Jamie Dixon could build upon for the next few years while Posey, Manning, and Robinson continue to grow and turn in strong freshman campaigns.
On the other hand, Mark Campbell and the Women's basketball team scored 96% of their points through transfers. Aaliyah Roberson was the only player to log points (three) in this matchup and has been with the Frogs her whole career. Hailey Van Lith had 28 points, Taylor Bigby had 19 points, and Madison Connor and Donovyn Hunter finished with 10 points each. Furthermore, HVL, Connor, and Sedona Prince have accounted for over 70% of the team's total points on the season.
I bring these points up because this is what the sport has become. Dixon starts from the bottom, building a team for future success through development and time. At the same time, Campbell sought these players out in the portal and brought them on campus, getting them to work together to be successful. Neither of these ways is wrong. Both should be celebrated and revered for their different ideologies' ability to produce success.
Just because Mark Campbell is seeing all of this season's success does not mean it is guaranteed for future seasons, and just because Jamie Dixon is having a rebuilding year does not mean he will not have potential success.
Patience and unwavering fandom. That's what both teams need from you Frog fans. While both are at different points in their season, they both need you, the fans to help them the rest of the way.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.