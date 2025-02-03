Women's Basketball: Strong Second Half Leads to a Frogs Victory in Ames
The #9 Horned Frogs defeated the Iowa State Cyclones on Sunday 82-69 off the back of some excellent performances by Hailey Van Lith and Taylor Bigby. The Frogs improved to 21-2 on the season and 9-1 in conference play. The win against the Cyclones was significant in multiple ways. Firstly, winning on the road in Ames is no easy feat. The win also marked the first time TCU has beaten the Cyclones in the past five seasons, dating back to 2020.
Hilton Coliseum is one of the most hostile environments in college basketball and it showed as the Cyclones went wire-to-wire with one of the best teams in the country for the majority of the game. It was only in the 3rd and 4th quarter that TCU pulled away as the Frogs outscored their opponents 45-33 in the second half to seal the win.
Hailey Van Lith led the charge for TCU as she had one of her better days on the court. The senior guard dropped a season-high 28 points along with 5 rebounds and 8 assists in the win. Van Lith is now averaging 20.6 points per game over her last 7 games. Taylor Bigby shined as well as the junior guard was dominant beyond the arch as she nailed 5-6 of her three-pointers. Bigby also sparked a strong start for the Frogs as she logged 10 points in the 1st quarter alone.
Madison Conner and Donovyn Hunter aided in the scoring, each reaching double digits with 10 apiece. The Iowa State defense limited Conner's shooting to only one 3-point attempt in the entire game. The TCU senior shot 3-6 from the floor while tallying six rebounds and three assists. Hunter shot 4-8 from the floor, including two three-pointers.
Sedona Prince was held scoreless for the first time in her career. The TCU center fouled out with 6:30 remaining in the game. Prince accounted for three assists and one rebound in the win.
While Iowa State didn't come away with the win, the Cyclones also had some stunning performances on offense. Addy Brown (31) and Audi Crooks (29) combined for 60 points as the duo shot 23-42 from the floor in the loss. Brown and Crooks also tallied 12 of the teams 26 rebounds and almost half of the teams assists with 7 out of 15.
Final Team Stats
TCU
Iowa State
Field Goals
31-60 (51.7%)
25-51 (49%)
3-PT
12-26 (46.2%)
5-9 (55.6%)
Free Throws
8-11
14-21
Rebounds
32
26
Assists
16
15
Steals
5
3
The Frogs are back in action on Wednesday in what will likely be one of their biggest games of the season. They take on #11 Kansas State in Manhattan. The game will determine who takes sole possession of 1st place in the Big 12 as both teams are tied at 9-1 in conference.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.