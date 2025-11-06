TCU Hit With Devastating Blow: Malick Diallo Out for the Season
As if TCU’s season opener was not painful enough, Tuesday brought a brutal follow-up: starting center Malick Diallo tore his left ACL in Monday’s loss to New Orleans. The sophomore will miss the remainder of the 2025–26 season.
Diallo went down with 8:29 left in the first half while battling for an offensive rebound. He logged just seven minutes before the injury.
This is a crushing blow for a TCU team that expected Diallo to take a major step in his sophomore season. He was penciled in as the full-time starting center, and the coaching staff saw him as the piece that would allow their smaller lineups to survive on the glass and protect the rim.
And the heartbreak is deeper given Diallo’s history. His senior year of high school was wiped out by a torn ACL in his right knee. Now he must rehab the other leg.
“We are all saddened to see Malick miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL,” TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said. “He’s an important part of our team, not just what he does on the court, but for his leadership, energy, and work ethic.”
TCU now has to pivot quickly. The most immediate candidates to replace Diallo are top junior college transfer Xavier Edmonds and FIU transfer Vianney Salatchoum. Both newcomers are now headed into significantly larger roles.
Edmonds logged 22 minutes against New Orleans and delivered 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists. The 6-foot-8 big man was ranked the No. 1 junior college recruit nationally by JuCoRecruiting.com. TCU loves his offensive upside but needs him to defend and rebound at a higher level to survive Big 12 play as an undersized five.
Salatchoum averaged 10.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks last season at FIU. The 6-foot-10 center missed the opener due to illness, but when he returns, he will be needed immediately.
TCU could also slide forward David Punch to the five in smaller lineups. Walk-on center Adam Stewart gives the staff another emergency body as well.
Next up: TCU hosts Saint Francis on Wednesday, then Lamar, and then a massive chance to reset the narrative — No. 7 Michigan comes into Schollmaier Arena next Friday.
