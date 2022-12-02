Skip to main content

WATCH! TCU Men's Basketball Continues To Thrive With Return Of Baugh

The TCU Horned Frogs can now say they have 100 percent of their roster back as senior guard Damion Baugh returned from suspension. Baugh scored 10 points in the Frogs win over Providence, 75-62.
The complete unit for the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs was on display Wednesday night. The men's basketball team showed no signs of issues as they cruised to a 75-62 victory over the Providence University Friars. 

Remember back to November 14. The Frogs suffered a shocking loss to Northwestern State University. Ever since that loss, they have become a more healthy team and added starting guard Damion Baugh back to the lineup (from suspension). 

They have rallied off four consecutive wins of ten or more points, including a win over (at the time) No. 25 Iowa, and an Emerald Coast Classic Championship. 

"The food was miserable in Florida, however, it felt really good to play well and win the tournament," chuckled center Eddie Lampkin Jr. 

As for Wednesday's game, TCU jumped out to a very early 11-2 lead, thanks to two buckets from Lampkin Jr. and a three pointer from forward Emanuel Miller. Providence would bounce back though, as great play from forward Ed Croswell and guard Devin Carter. The Providence guard, Carter, would finish with 17 points, going 3-of-7 from the field and 10-of-13 from the line. TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon would bury a three pointer just before time expired in the first half, to send the Frogs to the break with a 38-33 lead. 

It was all Horned Frogs in the start of the 2nd half. The first six minutes of play saw TCU spring to their biggest lead of the game, 51-34. Although Providence was able to cut TCU lead, back to single digits, the Frogs were never in danger of losing this game after that 14:00 minute remaining mark. 

An outstanding six Horned Frogs were hit the double digit mark in scoring in this contest. This included: Miller (10), O'Bannon (12),  Lampkin Jr. (16), Mike Miles Jr. (12), Damion Baugh (10), and Micah Peavy (13).

The Horned Frogs will look to continue their dominant stretch as they take on Jackson State, Tuesday, December 6, at 7 p.m. Central. 

