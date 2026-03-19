There is a reason the TCU Horned Frogs fans refer to the team as the Cardiac Frogs. It wasn't pretty, and it wasn't easy, but the Frogs did exactly what they needed to do. They survived. This game came down to the final possession.

Prior to the game, 60% of ESPN brackets had the No. 8 Ohio State beating No. 9 TCU, but the Horned Frogs had other plans and played the game the way they wanted.

Early in the game, it was back and forth, with TCU staying in front by just a slim margin. But after the five-minute mark in the first half, it was all TCU as their offense was red-hot. They had seven first-half threes, which sparked a huge run by the Frogs. Micah Robinson was nearly perfect from the field with 13 points and four rebounds. Xavier Edmonds also played a great first half with 10 points, two rebounds, and three assists. Brock Harding added eight points and two rebounds. It was an all-around heater for the Frogs, with the only blemish being David Punch picking up two fouls early.

TCU fans watched a 15-point halftime lead slowly evaporate in the second half. Ohio State flipped the script with John Mobley Jr. controlling most of it. But Micah Robinson’s late three-pointer kept the Horned Frogs alive, and then a great late feed from David Punch to Xavier Edmonds for a bucket sealed the deal for the Frogs to win 66–64. What a game it was! Let’s take a look at what it did for the Frogs.

Winning the "Mud Fight"

Early in this game, TCU disrupted Ohio State's typical play style by playing elite defense. The Buckeyes struggled with TCU's on-ball defense and really had no answer for the Horned Frogs' two-man paint presence from Xavier Edmonds and David Punch. The Frogs were also hot from three, with Micah Robinson and Brock Harding lighting it up from behind the arc. This is one aspect Ohio State was not prepared for, as TCU is typically not a three-point shooting team.

The Horned Frogs just played great basketball all around, shooting 40% from the field and 39.1% from three. The Frogs also out-rebounded the Buckeyes, who are much taller than they are.

The David Punch/Xavier Edmonds Masterclass: Winning the Battle Down Low

What’s new? David Punch and Xavier Edmonds have been doing it all season long. They are an elite presence in the paint, and it truly was the difference-maker in this game. Both players had 16 points, with Punch adding 13 rebounds and three assists, and Edmonds finishing with eight rebounds and three assists.

It wasn’t always easy for the two forwards due to Ohio State’s interior size, but they found a way and made it happen. If I were Duke, I would be afraid of these two because they will both keep coming at you in the middle, no matter what the score is.

Backcourt Harassment: The Pierre and Harding Defensive Clinic

Jayden Pierre and Brock Harding are some of the best defenders in college basketball, and it was extremely evident in today’s matchup, as they caused all sorts of havoc for the Buckeyes’ offense. They were relentless and never stopped pressing the ball. Their speed keeps them in front, and they are not going to allow easy buckets.

They caused Ohio State to turn the ball over seven times, and their hustle really kept TCU in this game and helped them dig out a win. This backcourt is one I would not underestimate because they are special.

Why Experience in Close Games Favored the Frogs

I’ll go ahead and say it, there is no better team than TCU at closing out games. They are extremely tough to beat in the final minutes, and they have shown time and time again that they have no quit. They will play until the final buzzer. It makes them the favored team in close-game scenarios. This team’s energy and grit are hard to put away.

How Micah Robinson's Performance Boosted the Frogs

Without Micah Robinson's 18-point, five-rebound performance, the Frogs don’t win this game. We have been waiting on a game like this from Robinson this whole season, and he chose the best time to have it. He went 4-for-6 from three, including a great late three to give the Frogs a lead with 57 seconds left. TCU needed the bucket, and he delivered. He is a difference-maker, and the Frogs will need him to be big moving forward.

Looking Ahead: Can TCU’s Physicality Carry Them to the Sweet 16?

Queue up another one we still dancin' 🕺 #gofrogs pic.twitter.com/QZZHqKQIr3 — TCU Men's Basketball (@TCUBasketball) March 19, 2026

Well, they have shown they can compete with any team in the country this season, so there is always a chance. However, the Frogs cannot let off the pedal as they did in the second half against Ohio State because, assuming they face Duke, who might be the best team in the country, they will capitalize on any mistakes.

However, TCU is ready for the challenge, and their determination and heart could definitely pull them ahead in a tight-game scenario. Any team should be scared of TCU.

The Collective Sigh of Relief

The win didn't just resonate on the court; it set the KillerFrogs Fan Forum ablaze on a Thursday afternoon, hence the tag line, "Lowering Office Productivity Since 1997." The mood shifted from mid-game anxiety to pure elation.

As the KillerFrogs Men's Basketball Thread continues to grow, the focus has already shifted to the Round 2 match-up. The Horned Frogs will face the winner of Siena and Duke on Saturday.





