NEWS: TCU Lands Providence Guard Transfer

Jayden Pierre transfers to the Frogs after averaging 12.3 points last season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Feb 19, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Providence Friars guard Jayden Pierre (1) is introduced before a game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
TCU landed their second portal commitment Friday. Jayden Pierre transferred to the Frogs after three seasons with Providence.

Pierre is a 6-foot-2, 185 pound guard that started 63 of 64 games played over the last two seasons. The New Jersey native averaged 12.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season.

Pierre joins Iowa transfer guard Brock Harding as the portal class TCU has brought in so far. Expect these two to be the Frogs' starting backcourt in the 2025-26 campaign.

Moving forward, I would expect TCU to bring in two more transfers. A center to help lighten the load of Malick Diallo and a three-point shooting wing is most likely the final pieces to bring in.

Regardless, Pierre is probably the leading candidate to be the Frogs' leading scorer next season.

