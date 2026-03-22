TCU Had Duke on the Ropes Until the Tank Ran Empty

The Horned Frogs faced Duke in a high-stakes second-round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line.

That run came to an end as TCU fell to Duke 81-58. If you watched, then you know that the final score didn't fully capture how the game unfolded.

A Game That Felt Like a Fight

It wasn't a basketball game; it was a physical confrontation.

When David Punch went down after taking an elbow to the face, forcing the game to take a long pause to stop the bleeding (literal bleeding), and then Jayden Pierre followed, the reality hit fast. TCU wasn't just battling Duke. It was a battle of depth, bodies, and time.

TCU's Depth Flips the Script

With key players sidelined, TCU turned to a lineup that wasn't supposed to carry this kind of moment. The group of Harding, Lelevicius, Robinson, Edmonds, and Toolson didn't just keep pace with Duke; they outpaced it. They disrupted rhythm, forced uncompromising possessions, and turned what should have been a runaway into a grind.

For stretches, the energy shifted entirely. The higher seed didn't look in control.

TCU Refuses To Go Away

Micah Robinson's dunk didn't just cut into the deficit; it ignited something. The fans came alive, chanting T-C-U!

Possession after possession, TCU kept coming. Missed shots turned into second chances. Loose balls turned into extra opportunities. It wasn't clean, but it was relentless.

When the game tightened and the score leveled, it wasn't just execution. It was will. This is what this team has shown all season.

A Game Defined By Moments and Missed Chances

The game's most chaotic sequence came when Punch absorbed contact, finished through it, and left the floor bloodied, only for officials to review the play and upgrade it to a flagrant.

.@TCUBasketball coach Jamie Dixon spoke with @tracywolfson about the nine early fouls on the Horned Frogs pic.twitter.com/7PUpxbuyWA — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2026

It gave TCU a critical opportunity at the line.

But, as in several moments throughout the game, the Frogs couldn't fully capitalize, splitting the free throws in a sequence that carried more weight than the scoreboard showed.

Duke's advantage at the free-throw line, going 20-of-23 compared to TCU's 3-of-7, proved to be a difference as the game wore on.

The Final Score Doesn't Tell the Story

The final score, 81 to 58, will read like a comfortable win for Duke.

It wasn't.

TCU HAS THE LEAD ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WvYmeHL6Su — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026

It won't show the 40-40 fight. It won't show the nine-minute stretch where TCU turned the No. 1 seed into something human. It won't show David Punch playing through blood or Jayden Pierre grimacing as he returned just to prove he wouldn't quit.

And, it definitely won't show how close this game felt before everything caught up at once. TCU didn't fall apart; they ran out of bodies. They ran out of margin. And eventually, they ran out of time.

The Boozer Lockdown

Duke opened with high energy, but TCU didn't just watch it; they stifled it. The Boozer twins were held to just four combined points, with National Player of the year front runner Cameron Boozer limited to a single field goal attempt. TCU played with a level of confidence that clearly rattled the Blue Devils' rhythm.

Despite the defensive masterpiece, the 10-free-throw again proved to be the equalizer. Duke lived at the line, scoring nearly 40% of their first-half points from the stripe, which ultimately separated the teams on the scoreboard.

Isaiah Evans stepped up as the primary scorer for Duke with 13 points, allowing the offense to weather a four-and-a -half minute (that would continue on into the second half) goal drought to end the half

Final Button

For a stretch, TCU had Duke exactly where it wanted them. The Horned Frogs made the nation believe. But March doesn't always reward belief, sometimes it demands depth.

TCU closes out the season at 23-12, a record that only tells part of the story of this team.

The reaction is already pouring in on the KillerFrogs fan forum, where fans are breaking down every moment, from the physical play to the late-game decisions. Join the conversation and be part of the postgame discussion.