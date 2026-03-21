

No. 9 TCU | No. 1 Duke | Saturday, March 21 | 4:15 pm CST | Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

Every March, there's a team. The group that flies under the radar draws a tough seed, gets dismissed in every bracket conversation, and then confuses everyone by Friday afternoon. This year, that team is TCU.

TCU survived one of the most dramatic finishes of Thursday's first round, and now the Horned Frogs have been rewarded with the toughest possible draw in the Round of 32, a date with the No. 1 overall seed, the Duke Blue Devils.

How TCU Survived and Advanced

With a chance to go to overtime on the line, David Punch dished the ball to Xavier Edmonds in the paint, where he muscled his way to a tough layup with 4 seconds to play. Ohio State would go on to miss the half-court heave for the win, and the Cardiac Frogs hold on once again. Punch was the late-game hero for the Horned Frogs, racking up 13 of his 16 points, seven of his 13 rebounds, and two assists in the second half to keep his team dancing. Sophomore Micah Robinson put up 18 points and 5 rebounds, while hitting a career high 4 threes.

Dukes Gets a Wake-Up Call

Duke, meanwhile, had a scare of its own. Cam Boozer put up 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Blue Devils, but he also turned the ball over five times. Siena's Gavin Doty had 21 points for the Saint, while the No. 16 seed had the No. 1 team on the ropes for long stretches. Duke ultimately pulled away with an 11-0 run late to win 71-65.

The Big 12 Gauntlet

This isn't just a team that survived the regular season; they survived the Big 12 gauntlet. While other regions might feature inflated records, TCU earned its stripes in a conference where every game feels like an Elite Eight match-up. They aren't just battle-tested, they're battle-hardened. That experience is the secret sauce that allows a 9-seed to play with the poise of a 1-seed.

The Horned Frogs are a 9 seed in the tournament. This may not be a team’s preferred landing spot in the tournament, but TCU loves to play as the underdog. Jon Rothstein, CBS Sports college basketball insider, made his stance unmistakably clear: "TCU to me is a team that's undervalued nationally." The Horned Frogs rank 22nd in the entire country in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, holding opponents to just 97.8 points per 100 possessions. In a tournament where one cold offensive night sends you home, that number matters enormously. But what makes TCU truly dangerous isn't just how few points they give up; it's how they take the ball away.

They rank 37th nationally in blocks at 4.5 per game and 35th in forced turnovers at 13.8 per game. Those two things don't usually coexist. You either pack the paint and give up the perimeter, or you gamble for steals and give up layups. TCU somehow manages to do both, and it drives the opposing team crazy. In March, when every possession matters, a defense that can annoy opponents is key.

That's exactly the kind of test they'll see again Saturday.

What Duke Brings

The star of the show is Cam Boozer, a lock to be a top 5 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Duke's roster ranks among the largest in the country, even without injured players Caleb Foster and Patrick Ngongba. The Blue Devils carried out a seven-man rotation in their match with Siena, with the smallest player being Cayden Boozer at 6 feet 4 inches and 205 pounds. The size difference could be something to look out for indeterminingthe outcome of Saturday’s matchup. For the second consecutive year, Duke is the most popular pick among fans to win the national championship. The Blue Devils are battle-tested, deep, and hungry after falling short a year ago in the Final Four.

What to Watch Out For

Duke showed vulnerability on Thursday that TCU can try to exploit. The Blue Devils were rattled by Siena's shooting early on and struggled from three-point range throughout. Duke was just 2-of-15 from deep at halftime against Siena, and the Saints owned a 5-4 edge in offensive rebounds at the break, turning that into a 7-4 advantage in second-chance points.

Although Jayden Pierre is the only player on the TCU roster to have played in the NCAA Tournament before this year, the Frogs are no strangers to huge matchups. After their matchup with Duke on Saturday, TCU will have played against every 1 seed. TCU is 1-2 against these teams, with a neutral-site win over Florida and close losses to Arizona and Michigan at home. The Horned Frogs have faced huge competition before, and if Punch and Edmonds can establish a presence on the glass and keep the game tight, Thursday's near-collapse showed that Duke is not invincible.

But this remains a huge ask. The second round tips off Saturday, March 21, at 12:10 p.m. ET, with games spread across CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV. Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be packed with Duke fans looking for a comfortable win. About 60% of March Madness brackets chose Ohio State to win, so TCU has already beaten the odds once in this tournament.

Thursday showed Duke can be rattled. The question is whether TCU can be the team that does ot for 40 minutes.

Brock Harding Is the Engine Behind This Run

His assist-to-turnover ratio sits at 3.8 to 1. He ranks 30th nationally with 5.7 assists per game. He averages 1.7 steals. He doesn't force things. He doesn't beat himself. He makes everyone around him better and then steals the ball back when the other team has it. In a tournament environment where one shaky point guard performance can sink an entire program's season, TCU has one of the most reliable floor generals in the field.

That kind of control is exactly what showed up late against Ohio State, and it's what TCU will need again against Duke.

Beyond the Starting Five

But the 'shaking up' of March doesn't stop with the starting five. The Horned Frogs' depth is what keeps that 21% transition offense lethal for all 40 minutes. When the starters need a breather, the intensity doesn't dip. Whether it's defensive energy or a timely three-pointer from the second unit, TCU has the luxury of a bench that understands its role: keep the pressure high and the opponent's heart rate higher.

And when Harding creates those turnovers, TCU runs. Over the past three seasons, the Horned Frogs ranked first nationally in fastbreak points per game at 15.6 and first in percentage of offense generated in transition at 21%. First in the country. When they push, they score, and they push constantly.

Rothstein didn't hesitate when talking about TCU's frontcourt. "Love David Punch. Love Xavier Edmonds," he said, and both players have more than earned that kind of praise.

Now Comes the Real Test

That depth was part of what carried TCU through Thursday, and it could be the difference again against a Duke team that leans heavily on its starters.

TCU has already flipped one bracket this week. Now, with nothing to lose and everything to prove, the Horned Frogs get their shot at the biggest test in college basketball: No. 1 Duke.