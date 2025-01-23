TCU Men's Basketball: A Second Half Surge by Kansas Plagues the Frogs
Guided by a strong second half, the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks took down TCU 74-61. The Frogs led by as many as 14 in the first half.
TCU got off to a blazing start and took it right to the Jayhawks. They jumped out to a 16-6 lead and got the Frog faithful behind them and roaring. After back-to-back buckets from Trazarian White and Noah Reynolds, the lead stretched to 24-10 at the midway point of the first half.
All momentum was on TCU's side but Kansas seemed to find some answers through Hunter Dickinson. Both he and Flory Bidunga helped storm a furious comeback and cut the deficit to two at halftime.
TCU switched to a zone defense in the second half and Kansas took it apart. They shot 60.7% from the field and made five of their last six shots. TCU led for a brief moment in the second half after an alley-oop to White from Reynolds. Despite every effort to comeback, Kansas had a response. Dickinson finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. Bidunga recorded a double double with four blocks and they got timely baskets from Zeke Mayo.
Reynolds led the way for TCU with 14 points on 6/14 shooting and former Jayhawk Ernest Udeh Jr. finished with seven points, eight rebounds and five steals. Bill Self said about Udeh, "We all loved Ernest. He's obviously in a good spot here. I think he's the type of player and young man that programs can have great success with."
It was a valiant effort from the Frogs who ultimately came up just short. The announced attendance was a little over 6,000 which is the highest this season. TCU drops to 10-8 overall and 3-4 in conference play.
The Frogs will be back in action this Saturday in Orlando when they take on the UCF Knights at 3:00 on ESPN+.
Postgame Press Conferences
TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon
TCU Players Ernest Udeh Jr. and Noah Reynolds
Kansas Head Coach Bill Self
Kansas Players AJ Storr and Shakeel Moore
