TCU Men's Basketball Comes Up Short Against No. 12 Houston
Fresh off an exciting win against Kansas State, the TCU Horned Frogs were dealt the incredibly difficult task of playing in the Fertitta Center against the 12th ranked Houston Cougars. Houston made it 30 consecutive home wins defeating TCU 65-46.
It was an all out struggle on the offensive end for the Frogs. They shot just 3/18 (17%) from beyond the arc and 20/47 (43%) from the field. Houston led from start to finish and got out to a 15-4 lead. TCU was able to cut the lead to three in the beginning of the second half, but Emmnauel Sharp took over and the Cougars never looked back. Sharp led the balanced offensive effort with 14 points.
Another critical aspect to this game was the assist to turnover ratio. Houston's stifling defense forced TCU into 14 turnovers and they registered just four assists (both season worsts). Noah Reynolds led the Horned Frogs in scoring with 19 points on 9/16 shooting. Vasean Allete had 11 points with five boards and Trazerian White contributed nine points.
It was a slow start to the season for Houston's standards but they seemed to have found their rhythm as they've won seven in a row and a 3-0 start in Big 12 play. TCU drops to 8-6 and 1-2 in conference.
Their next matchup will arrive on Saturday as they'll host BYU at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as we