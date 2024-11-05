TCU Men's Basketball: How Transfer Guards Have Unleashed Ernest Udeh Jr.
Ernest Udeh Jr. looks primed for a breakout season, but it is not coming out of nowhere.
The guards TCU added from the transfer portal are perfect for complimenting Udeh Jr.'s skillset and helping him reach his potential.
The Horned Frogs won their season opener Monday over Florida A&M 105-59, and Ernest Udeh Jr. shined.
The 6-foot-11 center tied his career-high of 13 points and added 11 rebounds for his second career double-double.
While Udeh Jr. looks to have made a positive step in his skillset, his supporting cast this year is set up a lot better for Udeh to succeed.
Last season, the three main guards TCU played were Avery Anderson III, Trey Tennyson, and Jameer Nelson Jr.
While each had their own skills, none of which were true "point guards" with above-average handles or passing for a guard, which Jamie Dixon even acknowledges.
Frankie Collins, Noah Reynolds, and Vasean Allette are all guards from the transfer portal that give the Frogs an upgrade in ball handling and passing.
This boost to the half-court offense and shot creation allows Ernest Udeh Jr. to play more toward his strengths of running the pick and roll, catching lobs, and getting fed in better situations to make plays.
The Horned Frog coaching staff seemed intentional in finding players to fit their system and players.
Although, TCU is only one game into their season, Udeh Jr. looks set up great to have an extremely successful year and reach much more of his potential than last year.
