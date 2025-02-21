TCU Men's Basketball Preview: At Cincinnati
TCU (15-11, 8-7 Big 12) will play at Cincinnati (15-11, 5-10 Big 12) Saturday at 11 am CT.
The Frogs come into this game in the middle of real NCAA Tournament possibilities for the first time all conference season. They have won five of their last six and three straight heading into this one.
A win for the team from Fort Worth would be their fourth straight Big 12 win, something they have done only once, in 2017.
The Bearcats record does not tell the full truth about this team. Wes Miller's team currently has a NET rating of 47 entering this game, making this a Quad 1 opportunity for Jamie Dixon's squad and a big chance to boost their resume.
Although they will most likely be underdogs, here are some keys to look for if the Frogs want to pull off the upset.
Make it Ugly
Everyone who has watched TCU men's basketball this season knows that offense is not their strong suit. The Frogs rank last in the Big 12 in offensive efficiency on KenPom.
However, the defense of the Jamie Dixon's team has been very strong. The Frogs rank 28 of 364 teams in defensive efficiency on KenPom. Specifically, TCU defends the three well, ranking third in the Big 12 in 3-point defense, allowing 31.2 percent from beyond-the-arc.
Overall, Cincinnati usually plays a pretty clean game, ranking second in the Big 12 with just 10.2 turnovers per game, especially at home where the Bearcats have won the last two.
If the Frogs' defense can disrupt this Cincinnati offense and force some turnovers, they should be in a good spot to keep this game ugly and close in the end.
TCU is 9-1 in games decided by five or fewer points as well, so if this game is close yet, there is confidence a player like Noah Reynolds or Vasean Allette will make clutch plays late for the win.
Another fantastic finish would fit right into this magical run for the Frogs.
Rebounds Win
The formula has been simple for TCU: Win the rebound battle, then you win the game.
The Frogs are 10-1 in games where they out rebound their opponent. That includes out rebounding all of their last three opponents in their three-game win streak.
Specifically, starting center Ernest Udeh Jr. ranks eighth in the Big 12 with seven rebounds per game and has five double-double on the season.
His starting front court mate David Punch also contibutes heavily on the glass. The TCU big is one of five freshman in the Big 12 averaging at least 5.0 (6.0) points and 4.0 (4.3) rebounds.
If they can out rebound a mediocre Bearcats rebounding team, the Frogs will have a good shot to take one Cincinnati Saturday.
Start Fast
The constant theme in TCU's blowout losses on the road has been the slow starts, as seen in games like Iowa State and UCF. However, in their last road win at Arizona State, a fast start propelled the Frogs to the win.
If the Frogs carry this lead until halftime, they are 11-1 on the season.
Although the Frogs like to play close games, if they do push a lead to double-digits, they rarely lose. TCU is 13-1 in games this season when leading by 10 or more.
With the momentum the Frogs are carrying into Cincinnati, there seems to be a bigger likelihood they are able to start fast and get into a comfort zone.
This is not a must win, but where TCU is outside the NCAA Tournament picture on the bubble as we speak, this would be massive for their pitch to the committee on Selection Sunday.
How to Watch, Listen and Stream: TCU vs. Cincinnati
Tipoff - 11 am CT, Saturday, February 22nd
Television - ESPN2
- Play-By-Play: Brian Custer
Analyst: King McClure
Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR
- Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
Analyst: Colin Boddicker
Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
SiriusXM: 380
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.