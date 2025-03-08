Killer Frogs

TCU Men's Basketball Preview: At Colorado

The Frogs will go for a program record 10 Big 12 wins in Boulder.

Nicholas Girimonte

Noah Reynolds drive the ball for TCU men's basketball vs. Colorado on Sunday, February 5, 2025.
Noah Reynolds drive the ball for TCU men's basketball vs. Colorado on Sunday, February 5, 2025.
TCU (16-14, 9-10 Big 12) will play at Colorado (11-19, 2-17 Big 12) Saturday at 3 pm CT.

The Frogs are coming off a loss to Baylor at home, while the Buffaloes are on a three-game losing streak.

Looking for a program record 10 Big 12 wins, here is how the Frogs can sweep Colorado on the season.

No Time Wasted

Vasean Allette, TCU, Colorado, Men's Basketball
Vasean Allette handles the ball in transition for TCU men's basketball vs. Colorado on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

When TCU starts a game out fast, it is very hard to beat them.

The Frogs are 12-2 when leading at halftime and 14-1 when leading by double-digits.

Getting early success will be huge for Jamie Dixon's team, especially on the road where they have struggled. TCU has a road record of just 2-8 on the season.

Big on the Boards

Ernest Udeh Jr., Colorado, TCU men's basketball
Ernest Udeh Jr. goes for a rebound for TCU men's basketball vs. Colorado on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The TCU front court may not be statiscally great scoring, but their impact on the Frogs' wins should not go unnoticed.

Ernest Udeh Jr. is one of six players in the Big 12 averaging at least six (6.9) points, seven (7.5) rebounds and one (1.3) block per game.

David Punch is one of six freshmen in the Big 12 averaging at least 5.0 (6.7) points and 4.0 (4.4) rebounds.

The Frogs are 11-2 when outrebounding its opponent and 8-0 when outrebounding and outshooting its opponent. Udeh and Punch along with freshman center Malick Diallo are big parts of holding down the big men position.

If TCU wants to pull out the win, they will need to rebound well.

Do What You Do Best

TCU men's basketball, Colorado
TCU men's basketball walks onto the court against Colorado on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

There is no question that TCU is a far better defensive team than offensive, and they will need to defend well again Saturday.

The Frogs rank 31st in defensive efficiency at 97.3 according to KenPom. They are third in the Big 12 and 53rd in the country for 3-point defense, allowing 31.2 percent from downtown.

Specifically, TCU needs to defend Julian Hammond III well without fouling. Hammond leads Colorado with 12.4 points per game and ranks second in the Big 12 (10th nationally) in free throw percentage at 90.2 percent.

Even though the Frogs may be out of NCAA Tournament at-large contention, getting a program record in Big 12 wins and playing well heading into the conference tournament is important for this team's morale.

How to Watch, Listen and Stream: TCU vs. Colorado

Tipoff - 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, March 8th

Television - ESPN+

  • Play-By-Play: Ted Emrich
    Analyst: Corey Williams

Radio - : Talk Radio 1190 AM KFXR

  • Play-By-Play: Brian Estridge
    Analyst: Jeff Lewis
    Online: Varsity App, GoFrogs.com
    SiriusXM: 382

