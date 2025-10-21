TCU Men's Basketball 2025-26 Preview: Why the Frogs Could Be a Big 12 Sleeper
Almost everything that could go wrong for TCU basketball did last season. Injuries piled up, rotations constantly shifted, and the team never fully found a rhythm. Despite all of that, the Frogs nearly made a late-season push into the NCAA Tournament, showing flashes of resilience that now fuel optimism for 2025-26.
It is a pivotal year for Jamie Dixon. After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021, the Frogs enter the season determined to return to March Madness. The schedule will be one of the toughest in the country, but this group has more balance, experience, and continuity than last year’s team.
TCU lost veterans again in the offseason. Noah Reynolds, Trazarien White, and Brendan Wenzel graduated, while Ernest Udeh Jr., Vasean Allette, Frankie Collins, and Isaiah Manning transferred. Still, six scholarship players return, including four who played significant minutes, giving Dixon a foundation he did not have last year.
Last season, only Udeh returned with game experience. This lack of continuity forced freshmen to play larger roles than they were ready for and pushed transfers into leadership positions too soon. This year is different. The Frogs have returning players who know the system, understand expectations, and are ready to contribute.
Returning Core Brings Stability
David Punch returns as the Frogs’ most productive player. The 6-foot-7 forward started 27 of 32 games as a freshman, averaging 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds. He was one of only five Big 12 freshmen to average at least six points and four rebounds, and he became a trusted contributor in high-pressure moments. Punch enters his sophomore season with the hype and experience to be a true cornerstone for the Frogs.
Micah Robinson, one of TCU’s highest-rated recruits ever, brings a mix of size, shooting, and poise. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 5.3 points and played in all 32 games as a freshman. He shot a team-best 76.5 percent from the line and quickly earned the coaching staff’s trust in key moments. Robinson is expected to take a significant leap this year, both offensively and defensively.
Jace Posey, nicknamed “Poseshow,” made a name for himself with highlight plays in crucial moments. After redshirting his first year, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 4.3 points last season, but a 20-point outburst in a road win at Arizona State showed how much he had progressed. Posey enters this season ready to contribute more consistently and bring energy to both ends of the floor.
Malick Diallo is the last of the four returners who logged significant minutes last season. While his 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds may not jump off the page, the 6-foot-9 center showed steady improvement throughout his freshman campaign. Originally expected to redshirt after an ACL injury, Diallo proved he could contribute and looks ready to take on a bigger load, providing a crucial presence in the paint for the Frogs.
I got a change to ask each of the four returning players who logged minutes last season. Click here for each of their reasons on why they returned.
Redshirt guards RJ Jones and Ashton Simmons add depth and versatility to the backcourt. Both redshirted last season, with Jones providing sharpshooting and instant scoring, and Simmons bringing poise and playmaking to run the offense in pressure moments. Both showed major improvement in practice and are expected to play key roles in helping the Frogs find consistency and rhythm this season.
A Promising Recruiting Class
TCU’s incoming class adds high-profile talent and upside.
Xavier Edmonds, the No. 1 junior college recruit nationally according to JUCORecruiting.com, comes from Salt Lake Community College and chose TCU over USC and Oregon. The 6-foot-8 forward can play both the four and five, scoring inside and stretching the floor. Edmonds will compete with Diallo for the starting center spot and give the Frogs a strong foundation in the frontcourt after Udeh’s departure.
Kayden “Bugg” Edwards, the third-highest recruit in TCU history per 247Sports, is a dynamic combo guard from Duncanville High School. “Bugg” led the Purple-White scrimmage in scoring and is expected to see significant minutes right away. His offensive skill is undeniable, though his lighter frame may be tested defensively in Big 12 play.
Transfers to Steady the Backcourt
Brock Harding arrives from Iowa, where he started at point guard as a sophomore and averaged 8.8 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. The 6-foot Illinois native is expected to run the Frogs’ offense and provide steady leadership. There is a sense around the program that Harding may be the best passer Dixon has had since Damion Baugh.
Joining Harding is Providence transfer Jayden Pierre, a 6-foot combo guard who averaged 12.3 points and 3.2 assists. Pierre, entering his final year of eligibility, is projected to lead the team in scoring. The backcourt is undersized, but Harding and Pierre bring skill, poise, and leadership that should anchor the Frogs. Both were chosen to represent TCU at Big 12 Media Days, a sign of Dixon’s confidence in their leadership.
More Shooting and Depth
Oregon State transfer Liutauras Lelevicius, a 6-foot-7 wing, averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 37.9 percent from three-point range and 85.3 percent from the line. The Lithuanian forward brings size, shooting, and floor-spacing ability, filling a perimeter scoring need from last season. His length also makes him versatile defensively, able to guard multiple positions and help TCU switch seamlessly on the perimeter.
Tanner Toolson, 6-foot-5, comes from Utah Valley, where he was a Second Team All-WAC selection, averaging 13.3 points and making 66 three-pointers, ranking third in his conference. Toolson is a seasoned scorer who can create his own shot, stretch the floor, and give TCU another reliable scoring weapon on the wing.
6-foot-10 center Vianney Salatchoum from Florida International averaged 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks last season, earning Conference USA All-Defensive Team honors. He provides frontcourt depth behind Diallo and Edmonds, giving the Frogs an athletic shot-blocking presence and rebounding strength. His ability to protect the rim allows the perimeter players to press defensively with more confidence.
Walk-ons Adam Stewart, Drew McElroy, and Trey Stuart round out the roster. Stewart, a 6-foot-11 big, adds size and rebounding potential, while McElroy and Stuart provide guard depth and flexibility. Stuart, entering his fourth season, brings stability and experience, acting as a steadying presence in practices and in games when rotation depth is tested.
A Tough Schedule and Renewed Optimism
TCU faces a nonconference slate that will test the team from the first tip. The Frogs are set to play up to nine Preseason AP Top 25 teams adding Big 12 play This includes defending national champion Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin or Providence, Notre Dame, and North Texas. The schedule is significantly tougher than in previous seasons and reflects Dixon’s confidence in his roster’s ability to compete at a high level.
These games will give fans an early glimpse of how TCU’s mix of returning players, transfers, and freshmen respond under pressure. The Big 12 preseason poll placed TCU 10th of 16 teams, and most early bracket forecasts have the Frogs out of the NCAA Tournament picture.
Still, national analysts are beginning to take notice. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein called TCU a “Big 12 sleeper and NCAA Tournament contender,” while NBC Sports’ John Fanta said he “would never count out Jamie Dixon’s ability to get a team back to the tournament.” Their praise reflects the potential this roster has if returning players, transfers, and newcomers hit their stride together.
It is worth noting that Jayden Pierre is the only scholarship player whose eligibility expires at the end of the season. Coach Dixon has emphasized the importance of continuity, indicating that this is not just a one-year plan and that, in an ideal scenario, much of this roster could return next season as well.
The Frogs rolled to an 88-54 exhibition win Sunday at Tarleton State, showing plenty of excitement for what this team can become in a tough road environment. David Punch led the way with 15 points and six rebounds, continuing to look like a breakout star. TCU will host a closed scrimmage against Texas on October 26 before officially tipping off the 2025-26 season.
I believe this team has addressed many of its weaknesses and has the pieces to reach the NCAA Tournament in a stacked Big 12. TCU takes the floor on Monday, November 3, versus New Orleans to begin the season, giving fans their first real glimpse of this exciting new squad.
