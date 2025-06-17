The Core Four: Why TCU’s Returning Players Chose Continuity Over Change
In today’s college basketball landscape, loyalty is becoming a lost art. With the transfer portal wide open and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals adding new layers of temptation, players are constantly on the move.
Programs across the country scramble to rebuild rosters annually. Coaches often push out players who no longer fit their systems or their budgets. Continuity is rare. Chemistry is fleeting. However, at TCU, something unusual is taking shape.
Following what some would consider a disappointing season in 2024, in which the Horned Frogs missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years, head coach Jamie Dixon and his squad faced a pivotal offseason. The previous year, TCU returned only one rotational player, center Ernest Udeh Jr., and the lack of experience was evident throughout the season.
Nevertheless, there was a silver lining. TCU’s highly-touted freshman class received significant playing time. That experience provided growth and a renewed sense of optimism.
When the offseason arrived, Dixon and his staff made it a top priority to retain those young core players. While other programs surely presented opportunities, offers, and promises, four freshmen made the uncommon decision to stay.
Malick Diallo, Jace Posey, David Punch, and Micah Robinson all chose to return. They reaffirmed their belief in the program and in one another. In doing so, they established themselves as the foundation of what TCU hopes will be a return to national relevance.
They are not alone. Redshirt guards Ashton Simmons and RJ Jones also made the decision to remain in Fort Worth. Their return provides the program with rare stability and a roster that now feels more experienced, confident, and cohesive.
As a result, TCU stands as one of only three Big 12 programs, along with Iowa State and BYU, returning four or more rotational players from the prior season. Notably, TCU is the only one of those three that finished below .500 in conference play and missed the NCAA Tournament in 2024.
This raises an important question. What made this group choose to stay?
In a college basketball environment dominated by movement and quick exits, what inspired these players to remain committed to TCU and continue the journey they began?
I got the opportunity to talk with each of the "Core Four" in order to hear, in their own words, what influenced their decision to return. I asked what they learned from last season and what unfinished business is driving them into the upcoming year.
Here is what each of them had to say, given in alphabetical order.
1. Malick Diallo
"Honestly, the biggest reason I came back was to prove something not just to others, but to myself. I felt like last time, I was a bit overlooked, like people didn’t really see what I bring to the table. I’ve got more to show. But it’s not just about me. I also want to be part of something bigger. I want to help TCU reach new heights, go places we’ve never been as a program. And after being in the system, I’ve learned to value trust and I truly believe in what TCU is building. I want to be a part of that story."
2. Jace Posey
"One of the biggest reasons I came back was because of our returners. Micah, Punch, Malick, Ashton, and RJ. We’ve all been working together and we’ve got the same goal in mind. I believe in this group. I had a good talk with Coach Dixon over the summer, and we’re locked in on what we want this season to look like. We’re trying to overachieve and go beyond whatever expectations are out there. I’m really excited for what’s ahead. Really enjoying working out with our new transfers, the whole squad…really good group of guys on and off the court. It’s a good group, and I’m looking forward to what we can build together."
3. David Punch
"The reason I came back was because of the relationship I had with Posey Micah, and Malick. I knew I wasn’t going to have that type of relationship with a group of young guys anywhere else and I value the relationship we all have. The expectation is to obviously be better than last year and make a run in the tournament."
4. Micah Robinson
"In terms of coming back, it was a pretty easy decision, I feel like I always flourish in the second year of a system and I trust in the plan that the coaches have for me. I’m really excited for next year! I feel we have a really good group coming back from last year, compared to the year before where only one guy had played minutes , this year we have four. That goes a long way especially during the summer time in terms of getting the other guys acclimated and things of that sort. I have very high expectations for this year. I feel we got all the rights pieces from the portal and of course Bugg coming from high school. I feel we can go as far as we take us this year. Practices have been going really well in the first few weeks, so i’m excited to see where we’ll be come season time."
With these four joining Ashton Simmons, RJ Jones, and a talented group of newcomers, there is a clear urgency to return to the NCAA Tournament and elevate the TCU basketball program. This continuity not only strengthens the team on the court but also gives fans a sense of connection to players they recognize and support.
With this blend of experience and fresh talent, TCU looks poised to make a statement and compete at the highest level this season.
