TCU Men's Basketball Big 12 Schedule Is Released
TCU men's basketball had the dates for the 2025-26 Big 12 schedule released Tuesday. The full 18-game conference schedule is listed below.
TCU Big 12 Schedule
Jan. 3 - Vs. Baylor
Jan. 6 - At Kansas
Jan. 10 - Vs. Arizona
Jan. 14 - At BYU
Jan. 17 - At Utah
Jan. 20 - Vs. Oklahoma State
Jan. 24 - At Baylor
Jan. 28 - Vs. Houston
Feb. 1 - At Colorado
Feb. 7 - Vs. Kansas State
Feb. 10 - Vs. Iowa State
Feb. 14 - At Oklahoma State
Feb. 17 - At UCF
Feb. 21 - Vs. West Virginia
Feb. 24 - Vs. Arizona State
Feb. 28 - At Kansas State
Mar. 3 - At Texas Tech
Mar. 7 - Vs. Cincinnati
The first thing that jumps out is the brutal four-game opener. TCU starts with a home clash against Baylor, hits the road to face Kansas, returns to Fort Worth for Arizona, and then travels to BYU—one of the most punishing early slates in the country.
The Frogs will also open the season hosting Baylor during TCU’s winter break, which will likely mean fewer students in attendance. They will also complete their matchups with their biggest rival before the end of January, a notable difference from recent years.
The two biggest home games with students back from winter break are likely January 28 against Houston and February 10 against Iowa State. Those matchups frame a challenging two-week Big 12 stretch for Jamie Dixon’s squad.
The good news for TCU is that after the Iowa State game, the schedule lightens up as much as a Big 12 slate can. Following February 10, the Frogs face only one more NCAA Tournament team—a March 3 matchup in Lubbock against Texas Tech.
After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020–21, TCU is eager to get back to the Big Dance. With six scholarship players returning and a group of seasoned transfers joining the mix, the Frogs have plenty of reason to believe they will be a significantly improved team this season.
The Frogs officially opened preseason practice on Monday. They will play an exhibition at Tarleton State on October 19 before tipping off the season at home against New Orleans.
