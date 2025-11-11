TCU Pulls Away Late in a 13-Point Win Over Lamar
TCU men’s basketball moved to 2-1, and while the first week has been a roller coaster, this group continues to show signs of real growth. On Monday night, the Frogs handled their business, knocking off Lamar 78-65 and putting another early win in the bank.
It was not an easy win at all. The Frogs trailed for much of the first half and were fortunate to be up one at the break.
After jumping out to a 13-2 lead to kick things off, the Frogs let Lamar outdo them with a 16-2 run right back for the Cardinals. TCU would not retake the lead until Micah Robinson's free throws gave them a one-point advantage with seven seconds left before the break.
Nine first half turnovers, combined with poor defense early, made it difficult to overcome. After foul trouble held Jayden Pierre out for much of the first half, his big second half helped the Frogs pull away late.
Pierre finished with 18 points on 8-12 shooting for his best night as a TCU Horned Frog. The Providence transfer's 13 second half points were the offensive production they needed.
Four other Frogs finished in double-figure scoring. David Punch, Xavier Edmonds, and Jace Posey all had 12 points, while Micah Robinson poured in 11.
For Lamar, Rob Lee Jr. was the player the Frogs could not seem to defend early. The 6-foot-2 guard dropped 26 points to lead all scorers, really giving the TCU guards trouble defensively.
However, late in the game, TCU's defense stepped up, holding Lee to no field goals in the last 15:31 of the game. As a team, the Frogs held Lamar to just 31 percent in the second half compared to 51.6 percent in the first 20 minutes.
While it was not pretty, the Frogs got a win on Jamie Dixon's 60th birthday and carry some momentum heading into tougher competition. The Frogs will need to ride that second half play when they host No. 6 Michigan in Schollmaier Arena Friday.
The game against the Wolverines kicks off a stretch involving really tough competition ahead for the Horned Frogs. TCU plays Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin or Purdue, Notre Dame, and North Texas in five of its next six contests.
Fans are about to find out a lot more quick about how good this Horned Frog men's basketball team really is.