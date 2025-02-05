TCU's Madison Conner Named Finalist for Nation’s Top Shooting Guard Award
Madison Conner’s stellar shooting and playmaking ability have placed her among the nation’s elite, as she has been named a finalist for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced Conner as one of 10 finalists for the prestigious honor, which is awarded annually to the top shooting guard in women’s college basketball. This is the first time Conner has been selected as a finalist after appearing on the preseason watch list in October.
Conner becomes just the third player in TCU history to receive this recognition, joining past standouts Adrianne Ross (2009) and Helena Sverrisdóttir (2011), both of whom earned spots in the TCU Athletics Hall of Fame.
Her numbers this season place her among the most efficient and prolific shooters in the country. Conner leads all Division I players in three-pointers made (83) and ranks second in three-pointers per game (3.6).
Conner has elevated her game even further in recent weeks, hitting 48% of her three-point attempts over TCU’s last 13 games while averaging 4.7 threes per contest in that span. She also leads the nation in games with at least four made three-pointers, with 13 such performances.
While her shooting ability has been a major factor in TCU’s success, Conner has also grown as a facilitator. She has posted a 2.6 assist-to-turnover ratio in conference play, ranking second among all Big 12 players. Her assist numbers have increased significantly in league action, jumping up to 4.6 this year.
Conner is one of only two players from the Big 12 to be named a finalist for the award, joining West Virginia’s JJ Quinerly.
