TCU's Mark Campbell Named to Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List
TCU women’s basketball head coach Mark Campbell is making history, and the nation is taking notice.
He has earned a well-deserved spot on the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List, marking the first time in his career he has received this recognition. The honor places him among the top 15 coaches in the country.
This recognition is yet another milestone in what has been a groundbreaking season for TCU. Under Campbell’s leadership, the Horned Frogs have surged to a 24-3 overall record and a 12-2 mark in Big 12 play, positioning them in a tie for first place in the conference standings.
TCU’s rise under Campbell has been nothing short of remarkable. When he arrived in March 2023, he took over a program that had just finished a dismal 1-17 in Big 12 play. In just two seasons, he has orchestrated the greatest turnaround in college basketball. The Horned Frogs have improved by 16 wins, the largest year-over-year jump of any Power Conference team, and they also boast the best conference win percentage improvement in the country.
The records continue to pile up for TCU this season. The Frogs have reached their highest AP Top 25 ranking ever, peaking at No. 9 in four different polls, and have remained in the top 15 for a record 12 consecutive weeks. They have also secured a program-best four victories over ranked opponents, including a stunning win over current No. 1 Notre Dame.
If TCU can maintain its strong finish, Campbell could become the first basketball coach—men’s or women’s—to win a Big 12 Championship in school history, whether through the regular-season title or the conference tournament.
Campbell’s impact on TCU basketball is undeniable. The program has gone from an afterthought in the Big 12 to a national contender in just two years. This season is shaping up to be one of the greatest in TCU history, and with March Madness right around the corner, the Horned Frogs have a chance to make even more history.
