TCU Women's Basketball Drops Two Spots in AP Poll

After a 1-1 week that saw the TCU women’s basketball team pick up a narrow victory over Kansas, followed by a close defeat at the hands of Texas Tech in Lubbock, the Horned Frogs fell two spots in the latest AP poll to No. 14. The drop comes just two weeks after TCU was in the top 10.

The upcoming slate offers TCU an opportunity to balance its resume. How the Horned Frogs respond over the next few games will go a long way in determining their national standing. There's no margin for error in a conference that continues to punish even the top-25 teams.

Ole Miss, which took down Vanderbilt on Jan. 30, moved up four spots to No. 13, one place ahead of the Horned Frogs. Baylor slotted in right behind TCU at No. 15 after moving down in the rankings due to a road loss to West Virginia on Feb. 1.

The gap between TCU and the rest of the top 13 is fairly sizable, as 60 voting points separate the Frogs from Ole Miss. The team is 50 voting points ahead of Baylor, giving it a little cushion over its fiercest Big 12 rival.

Including TCU, only four Big 12 schools are ranked in the AP Top 25. The Horned Frogs still lead the way at No. 14, with Baylor right behind at No. 15. Despite taking down TCU on Feb. 1, Texas Tech is still lagging behind at No. 18. West Virginia, which TCU beat thanks to a heroic Marta Suarez buzzer-beater back in January, is at No. 20.

Where Does the Rest of the Country Stack Up With the Frogs?

Feb 1, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) reacts with guard Allie Ziebell (11) after her basket against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

At the moment, the UConn Huskies are the team to beat in women’s college basketball. At 23-0, Geno Auriemma’s squad is the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation. UCLA, South Carolina and Texas fall right behind the Huskies, with LSU, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Ohio State and Iowa rounding out the rest of the top 10.

Once again, the SEC remains the most represented conference in the rankings with nine teams (No. 3 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 LSU, No. 7 Vanderbilt, No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 16 Kentucky, No. 19 Tennessee, No. 21 Alabama). The Big Ten is next with seven (No. 2 UCLA, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Iowa, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 22 Maryland, No. 24 Washington). The Big 12 has four teams in the poll, while the ACC has three (No. 6 Louisville, No. 17 Duke, No. 25 North Carolina). The Big East (No. 1 UConn) and the Ivy League (No. 23 Princeton) each have one team.

What’s Next for the Horned Frogs?

TCU will look to get off the schnide when it faces Houston on Feb. 4 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It will then face Colorado on Feb. 8 before heading to Waco to face No. 15 Baylor in what promises to be a seismic matchup on Feb. 12.

