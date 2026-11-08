TCU Women’s Basketball Keeps Building Against Tarleton State

Lockdown Defense Shines

TCU women’s basketball rolled past Tarleton State 89–42 on Sunday, extending its home winning streak to 47 games. The streak dates back to head coach Mark Campbell’s first season in Fort Worth.

The Horned Frogs finished their opening week 3–0, outscoring their opponents by a combined 284–126. After wins over Oral Roberts and Le Moyne, TCU delivered another comfortable victory to close the week.

The early schedule has not yet provided the toughest tests, but what you can take away is that TCU has shown up, performed and kept these games from becoming close. The defense has played hard, and the pressure has required sustained effort from players throughout the rotation.

There will be more demanding matchups ahead. For now, the Horned Frogs are showing the defensive energy you want to see from a team still building chemistry.

TCU’s size creates problems for opponents without comparable length. Clara Silva stands 6-foot-7, Sarah Portlock is listed at 6-foot-8, and Clara Bielefeld is 6-foot-4. That gives Campbell options to disrupt passing lanes, challenge shots and make it difficult for opponents to find comfortable looks.

Given how many new players are learning to play together, the early defensive cohesion has been encouraging. The bigger question is how that carries over when the competition gets stronger.

A Team Effort on Offense

As in the previous games, the ball moved through plenty of hands, and the scoring came from across the roster.

Clara Silva led TCU with 15 points, followed by Lanie Grant with 14. Lara Somfai and Jadyn Wooten each scored 12, while Jessie-May Hall added 11 off the bench. That balance gave the Horned Frogs several ways to generate offense without asking one player to carry the entire load.

The outside shooting still has room to become more consistent. Grant remains an important part of that equation, and her ability to stretch the floor helps create space for the players around her.

TCU is going to keep taking those shots when the offense creates them. Campbell’s teams have had plenty of success moving the ball and finding shooters, and I don’t expect that approach to change this season. The Horned Frogs just need to keep turning those opportunities into makes.

For more on how that offensive balance developed earlier in the week, revisit TCU’s takeaways from the Le Moyne win .

The Starting Lineup Continues to Evolve

Through three games, four players have remained consistent in the starting lineup, with the fifth spot changing.

Jessie-May Hall started the opener against Oral Roberts. Clara Bielefeld moved into the starting group against Le Moyne, and LSU transfer Bella Hines got the opportunity against Tarleton State.

Those changes give Campbell a chance to evaluate different combinations alongside Wooten, Grant, Somfai and Silva. They also allow multiple players to gain experience with the starting group while the team works toward its longer-term rotation.

It’s nice to see him trying different combinations in games like these. Over a long season, TCU will need several players to step into larger roles, whether because of matchups, foul trouble or the demands of the schedule.

Somfai continued her productive start with 12 points and nine rebounds. The Stanford transfer has quickly become an important presence around the basket, and she finished just one rebound short of another double-double.

Wooten also continued to make an impact after spending her first two college seasons at Oklahoma State. Her scoring gives TCU another threat, while her ability to direct the offense helps connect the pieces around her.

The encouraging part is that the Horned Frogs have multiple players contributing in different ways. They are getting production from their interior players, their guards and their bench as Campbell continues to learn which combinations work best.

Around the Big 12

The Big 12 has opened the season with plenty of encouraging performances, although the schedule will provide a clearer picture as teams face stronger competition.

UCF’s 95–65 loss at Florida was an early reminder of how quickly the difficulty can rise away from home. It is still too soon to draw sweeping conclusions about the conference, but there are several teams worth watching.

I shared my expectations in the Big 12 women’s basketball preseason power rankings , and Oklahoma State remains one of the most interesting teams on that list. Audi Crooks gives the Cowgirls a proven interior scorer following her transfer from Iowa State.

West Virginia is another team I’m watching closely after identifying the Mountaineers as a potential riser.

Baylor has an established scoring threat in Taliah Scott, who is in her second season with the Bears. Her production will be an important part of how far that team can go.

At Iowa State, freshman Tjaša Turnšek has made an immediate impression. Her 18-point, 13-rebound performance against Nicholls offered an early look at what she can contribute as the Cyclones adjust following Crooks’ departure.

Arizona State, led by Molly Miller, is another program worth following as the season develops.

There is a lot left to learn about this conference. The opening week has offered some promising signs, and the coming matchups will help separate early production from lasting strengths.

Up Next for TCU

The Horned Frogs continue their homestand against Iona on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m. CT inside Schollmaier Arena.

For a look back at the matchup that closed opening week, read the TCU–Tarleton State preview .

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