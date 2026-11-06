TCU vs. Le Moyne Offers an Early Look at What’s Taking Shape

A Buy Game Masterpiece

Early-season nonconference play in college basketball often serves as a tune-up against teams that are expected to take their lumps. This one started close, though, and the Le Moyne Dolphins made TCU work for it. The teams were tied 17–17 after the first quarter, but TCU took off from there, outscoring Le Moyne 79–24 over the final three quarters for a 96–41 win.

As I mentioned in my previous article, the opening minutes of these games can be a feeling-out period for both teams, even when one is significantly better. The numbers eventually reflected the gap, as TCU shot 52% from the field to Le Moyne’s 29%. Through two games, the Horned Frogs have made life difficult for opposing offenses, an encouraging sign of their early commitment to that side of the court.

The 3-ball was a sore point for TCU in the first game, and the percentage dipped again Thursday. The Horned Frogs shot 26% from beyond the arc. For a program that has shot the deep ball well under coach Mark Campbell, that is an area to watch as the season develops.

Le Moyne did shoot better from the charity stripe, finishing at 86% to TCU’s 78%. But the Horned Frogs controlled the broader statistical picture, outrebounding the Dolphins and finishing with more assists and steals.

TCU gets another opportunity to work through those shooting issues against Tarleton State on Sunday. Show up at the Scholl and support the Frogs.

A double-double in her just her second career game 👏



13 points and 10 boards for Laura Vilcinskas!#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/vpLV2AyFNK — TCU Women’s Basketball (@tcuwbb) November 6, 2026

Some Promising Depth Shows Out

Through two games, this TCU squad has shown encouraging depth, once again using 11 players. One I’d like to highlight is true freshman Laura Vilcinskas, the Belgian center who imposed her will off the bench.

She looked comfortable in the opener, finishing with eight points and five rebounds. She looked even better in this one, recording 13 points and 10 rebounds. Before the season started, she wasn’t a player I expected to contribute immediately, but it’s a great sign to see this production so early in her American collegiate career.

Jessie-May Hall, another true freshman from overseas, scored 11 points off the bench. After starting the opener, she swapped roles with Clara Bielefeld in this one. Hall did a good job leading the second unit at point guard, finishing with 11 points and two assists. She’s the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year for a reason, and I’m excited to see more of her.

Camille Williams also contributed off the bench, and I love the effort she plays with. She has the ability to lock people down defensively and added six points in this one.

Bella Hines helped with the ball-handling duties, finishing with two points and a team-high six assists. I talked about TCU being less dependent on one player to run the offense in my previous article, and Hines is a good example of that. So many players on this team can handle the ball and create opportunities for others.

The Starting Group Sets the Tone

The starting five delivered, as expected in this matchup. Bielefeld got the start over Hall, but the rest of the lineup stayed the same. I think this is a group we could see together often this season.

Lara Somfai led the team with 19 points, matching her career high, and added five rebounds and an assist. She went 1-for-4 from three, leaving room for improvement from deep. Overall, though, she has been impressive and has shown a high ceiling through two games.

Jadyn Wooten was second on the team with 16 points, three rebounds and five assists. She’s so fun to watch, and parts of her game reminded me of Olivia Miles. She can get to the basket, and her jumper looked crisp. Wooten played 28 minutes and was a commanding presence throughout the night.

Lanie Grant was a bright spot from beyond the arc, going 3-for-7. The team will need her to keep hitting from deep to help maintain spacing and keep the offense from becoming one-dimensional.

Clara Silva continued to provide steady production, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds and an assist. You know what she’s going to give you each game, and it’s going to be good.

Bielefeld also made the most of her start. She created opportunities for the players around her with four assists and added seven points of her own. Her continued growth is exciting to watch, and Campbell’s international recruiting continues to pay off for this team.

Most Big 12 teams are only a couple of games into the season, so there is plenty left to learn about the conference. Check out my preseason power rankings for a look at the rosters and my overall expectations for the other Big 12 teams.

Up Next for TCU

TCU returns to action against Tarleton State on Sunday, November 8, at 2 p.m. CT inside Schollmaier Arena. Buy a ticket or watch on ESPN+ and support one of the school’s best teams.

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