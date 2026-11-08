TCU Women’s Basketball Looks to Keep Rolling Against Tarleton State

No. 15 TCU welcomes the Texans to Schollmaier Arena as its newcomers continue finding their rhythm.

FORT WORTH, Texas — No. 15 TCU women’s basketball opened its 2026-27 season with two dominant performances. The Horned Frogs will look to carry that momentum into Sunday’s matchup against Tarleton State at Schollmaier Arena.

TCU (2-0) will host the Texans (1-0) at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, with an opportunity to extend its NCAA-leading home winning streak to 47 games. The matchup also gives the Horned Frogs another chance to build chemistry with a roster featuring nine newcomers following last season’s Elite Eight appearance.

Under fourth-year head coach Mark Campbell, TCU has established itself as one of the top programs in the country. The Horned Frogs entered the season ranked No. 15 in the Associated Press poll, their highest preseason ranking in program history.

TCU’s Newcomers Make an Early Impact

After opening against Oral Roberts with a 99-43 victory, TCU followed with a 96-41 win over Le Moyne.

The Horned Frogs have outscored their first two opponents by a combined 111 points, showcasing their offensive depth, defensive pressure and ability to create opportunities through ball movement.

Against Oral Roberts, TCU shot 53% from the field, connected on 10 3-pointers and recorded 26 assists. The Horned Frogs also controlled the glass, outrebounding the Golden Eagles 53-19.

Sophomore forward Lara Somfai has quickly become one of the team’s most important offensive weapons. The Stanford transfer opened her TCU career with a double-double, recording 17 points and 10 rebounds against Oral Roberts.

She followed that performance with a career-high-tying 19 points against Le Moyne, bringing her scoring total to 36 points through two games. Somfai has led TCU in scoring in both victories and provides the Horned Frogs with an important presence in the frontcourt.

North Carolina transfer Lanie Grant has also made an immediate impact. Grant scored 12 points in her TCU debut and has reached double figures in both games. Her ability to stretch the floor and create scoring opportunities gives Campbell another perimeter threat.

In the backcourt, Jadyn Wooten has helped establish the team’s offensive rhythm. Wooten recorded eight assists against Oral Roberts before finishing with 16 points and five assists against Le Moyne without committing a turnover.

TCU’s depth has been another early-season storyline. At least four Horned Frogs have scored in double figures in each of their first two games, while 42% of the team’s scoring has come from its second unit.

The Horned Frogs have also recorded 48 assists against 17 turnovers through their first two contests, demonstrating the unselfish offensive approach Campbell wants to establish with his new roster.

Tarleton State Presents Another Test

Tarleton State enters Sunday’s matchup after opening its season with a 66-47 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 4.

The Texans controlled the game from the opening quarter, building a 21-10 advantage and holding Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 25.9% shooting from the field.

Senior guard Stephany Gonçalves led Tarleton State with 16 points and seven assists, while fifth-year guard Olivia Medford recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Caroline Lyles added 15 points and four steals.

Tarleton State has undergone significant roster changes, welcoming 11 newcomers while returning just three letterwinners from last season. Lyles is the only returning starter and could play an important role as the Texans continue adjusting to their new roster.

The matchup will provide an early measuring stick for Tarleton State against a ranked Big 12 opponent with considerable size and depth.

TCU Looks to Extend Its Home Winning Streak

Sunday’s contest marks the second meeting between the programs in as many seasons. TCU dominated last year’s matchup, earning an 80-32 victory over the Texans on Nov. 20, 2025.

The Horned Frogs held Tarleton State to just 15% shooting from the field and 11% from 3-point range. Five TCU players scored in double figures, led by Marta Suarez’s 20-point, 10-rebound double-double.

This year’s roster looks considerably different, but Campbell’s defensive identity has remained consistent.

TCU has won 46 consecutive home games since its last home loss on Feb. 13, 2024. A victory Sunday would push the streak to 47 games and ensure the Horned Frogs reach 1,000 days without a home loss Monday morning.

The Horned Frogs have also started the season with consecutive victories of at least 55 points for the first time in program history. As outlined in the Le Moyne preview, this seven-game season-opening homestand gives TCU an extended opportunity to develop its new roster at Schollmaier Arena.

Tarleton State will need to limit turnovers, compete on the boards and find ways to slow TCU’s balanced scoring attack to remain competitive.

How to Watch TCU vs. Tarleton State

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. CT

Where: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth

Watch: ESPN+

TCU record: 2-0

Tarleton State record: 1-0

Last meeting: TCU won 80-32 on Nov. 20, 2025

Sunday gives TCU another chance to turn promising individual performances into a more connected team effort. As the newcomers settle into Campbell’s system, the Horned Frogs will look to keep sharing the ball, control the boards and sustain the defensive pressure that defined their opening two wins.

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