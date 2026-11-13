TCU Basketball Nears a Surprising Addition in Robbie Avila

TCU basketball could be adding one of college basketball’s most recognizable players just weeks into the season.

Saint Louis standout Robbie Avila is finalizing a move to the Horned Frogs, according to multiple reports. The 6-foot-10 center would bring experience, perimeter shooting and an unusual playmaking skill set to Jamie Dixon’s frontcourt.

The potential addition comes at an important time for TCU, which is navigating an injury to center Luke Bamgboye. However, Avila’s arrival and his clearance to compete are separate steps. His debut date remains uncertain.

For a team still establishing its identity, the opportunity is intriguing. So is the challenge of incorporating a player whose offensive strengths could give the Horned Frogs new ways to attack.

How Robbie Avila Ended Up on TCU’s Radar

Avila received a preliminary injunction in Missouri earlier this month allowing him to pursue a fifth season of college basketball.

That decision did not resolve every obstacle to returning to Saint Louis.

The Billikens already had 15 players on their roster. The College Sports Commission blocked the school from adding Avila as a 16th player under the roster limits established through the House settlement.

That distinction matters. Avila’s path to another college season had opened, but Saint Louis did not have an available roster spot under the commission’s enforcement of those limits.

TCU emerged as an alternative.

In a statement Thursday, Nov. 12, Dixon said Avila and his family approached him after learning about TCU’s injury situation. Dixon also said the school was working to finalize Avila’s eligibility.

That makes the potential move a response to an immediate roster need. TCU’s earlier addition of Luke Bamgboye addressed its interior depth . His absence now gives the Horned Frogs another frontcourt question to answer.

What Avila Could Bring to the Horned Frogs

Saint Louis dominated Georgia 102-77 in the first round of the 2026 March Madness Tournament. | Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

Avila’s trademark goggles and “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” nickname helped make him a national fan favorite. His production explains why TCU would want him.

Across four seasons at Indiana State and Saint Louis, he started 132 of 137 games and averaged 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

He earned Atlantic 10 Player of the Year honors in 2026, averaging 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 41 percent from 3-point range.

His postseason résumé includes Indiana State’s trip to the 2024 NIT championship game and Saint Louis’ appearance in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

But the most interesting part of his game is how those skills work together.

Avila can operate as an offensive hub, receiving the ball away from the basket and reading how defenders react. A teammate cutting behind an overplaying defender can become a scoring opportunity. A defender sagging into the lane can create room for a perimeter shot.

Those possibilities could give Dixon another way to generate offense without asking a guard to create every advantage off the dribble.

How Avila Could Fit With TCU’s Returning Core

TCU already has a primary distributor in Brock Harding. Adding Avila would give the Horned Frogs another player capable of keeping the ball moving and finding teammates in useful positions.

That could be especially valuable when opponents pressure Harding or disrupt TCU’s initial action.

Instead of resetting the offense, the Frogs could move the ball through Avila at the elbow or above the lane. From there, he could look for a cutter, initiate a handoff or create a scoring opportunity of his own.

His shooting could also change the geometry of the floor. If an opposing center follows him to the perimeter, driving lanes could open for TCU’s guards and wings. If that defender stays near the basket, Avila could have space to shoot.

A pairing with Xavier Edmonds offers another possibility. Avila’s ability to work away from the rim could create room for Edmonds to attack inside.

For Micah Robinson and Tanner Toolson, the opportunity would be to remain active when the ball leaves their hands. Cutting, relocating and recognizing defensive mistakes become more valuable when a big man can deliver the next pass.

As discussed in our look at TCU’s returning core and roster outlook , continuity was already part of the Frogs’ appeal. Avila could expand what that group can do.

Still, a starting spot or specific rotation change should not be assumed. Dixon would need to determine which combinations provide the best balance of scoring, rebounding and defense.

A Higher Ceiling Comes With an Adjustment Period

There is a difference between adding talent and building chemistry.

Avila would be learning new terminology, new teammates and a different offensive system after the season has already begun. TCU would also need to learn his preferences, passing windows and defensive responsibilities.

The practical starting point could be a small package of familiar actions rather than an immediate overhaul. A few effective combinations would give the Frogs something to build on as Avila becomes more comfortable.

The defensive fit deserves attention, too. TCU would need to evaluate how its frontcourt combinations handle ball screens, protect the basket and finish possessions with rebounds.

The Horned Frogs were picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll . A player with Avila’s experience could strengthen their outlook, but the meaningful test will be how effectively his strengths translate into TCU’s system.

What’s Next for TCU Basketball

TCU hosts Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. CT at Schollmaier Arena. The game will stream on ESPN+.

The Panthers enter at 2-2 after an 82-73 victory over Indiana State, one of Avila’s former schools. Amare Hereford led Milwaukee with 23 points.

TCU is 3-0 after surviving UL Monroe 100-92 in double overtime Tuesday. Robinson scored a career-high 27 points, but the Warhawks shot approximately 52 percent from the field and 41 percent from 3-point range.

After the matchup covered in our TCU–UL Monroe preview , the Frogs have another opportunity to sharpen their execution before the schedule becomes more demanding.

Avila’s availability remains unresolved. For now, the immediate responsibility belongs to the players already in the rotation.

His potential addition gives TCU more possibilities, but turning those possibilities into a better team will take work. If the Horned Frogs can combine his passing and shooting with their returning core, Dixon could have an offense that is harder to predict and more difficult to defend as Big 12 play approaches.

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