TCU vs UL Monroe Basketball How to Watch and What to Know

What to Watch Against the Warhawks

TCU’s first two games have offered an encouraging combination of returning production and contributions from newcomers. That balance will be worth watching again Tuesday.

The Warhawks’ early results show a team capable of generating offense. They dropped their opener to Central Michigan, 83–78, before responding with a 99–55 win over Champion Christian.

Guards Dayjaun Anderson and Quran McPherson have been central to that production. McPherson scored 24 points against Central Michigan, while Anderson added 19. Anderson followed with 24 points and four three-pointers against Champion Christian.

TCU’s perimeter defenders will need to make those guards work for their opportunities. Allowing comfortable catches and clean looks could give the visitors a chance to settle into the game.

For the Frogs, defensive pressure should also create opportunities to run. Their offense becomes more difficult to contain when they can attack before the opposing defense gets organized.

TCU’s Offense Is Creating Options

The Frogs followed their season-opening matchup against Lindenwood with another productive performance against Southern.

All five starters reached double figures Friday. Micah Robinson led TCU with 18 points, while Brock Harding finished with 12 assists.

Those performances highlighted two important pieces of the offense. Robinson gives the Frogs a scoring threat on the wing, and Harding helps connect the rest of the lineup.

Harding’s value goes beyond finding the first available pass. His ability to recognize an opening, move the ball and involve teammates can keep possessions from becoming stagnant.

That connection is one reason the returning core matters. Players who understand one another’s tendencies can spend less time searching for the next action and more time taking advantage of it.

As we discussed in our TCU season outlook , the development of that foundation could help determine how far this team progresses.

Can the Frogs Keep Finding Good Shots?

TCU’s outside shooting has been a major part of its early success.

The Frogs made 10 of 19 three-point attempts against Lindenwood, then went 13-for-27 against Southern. The percentage dipped slightly, but the increased volume gave TCU another way to stretch the defense.

The encouraging part is the variety of opportunities those shots can create. Defenders who must respect the perimeter have tougher decisions to make when Harding attacks or Xavier Edmonds establishes position inside.

Still, two games provide a small sample. TCU does not need to expect every shooting night to look this comfortable.

Tuesday offers another chance to evaluate the process behind the results. Are the Frogs moving the ball, making the extra pass and generating shots within the offense? Those habits will matter when the competition improves.

Our Southern preview identified perimeter consistency as an early storyline. It remains one worth following.

TCU's Brock Harding is averaging 8.5 assists in TCU's two games this season while limiting turnovers to 2.5 per game. | TCU Men's Basketball on X (@TCUBasketball)

Series History Adds a Birthday Connection

The all-time series between TCU and UL Monroe is tied 3–3, although the Frogs have won both meetings under Dixon.

Their most recent matchup came in 2022, when TCU won 95–60.

Tuesday also falls on Dixon’s birthday. He enters the game 3–0 as a head coach on that date, including an 83–73 victory over UL Monroe in 2017.

The history adds a fun connection, but this game will come down to the current teams. TCU needs to establish its own pace and avoid giving the Warhawks easy opportunities through careless possessions.

Game Prediction and Expectations

Through two games, I have seen plenty of reasons to like TCU’s direction. I expect the Frogs to keep that momentum going against UL Monroe.

Robinson’s scoring makes him an obvious player to watch, but I would also like to see Edmonds and Tanner Toolson continue to assert themselves. Production from multiple spots makes it harder for a defense to focus on one player.

Trent Lincoln is another player whose offensive development could add a useful dimension as the season progresses.

My pick is TCU to win comfortably. Beyond the final margin, I’ll be watching how the Frogs create their shots, defend the Warhawks’ guards and maintain their execution as the rotation expands.

A third victory would be another positive step. Building reliable habits would make it more valuable.

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