TCU Women's Basketball: Preview vs. Texas Tech

The TCU women’s basketball team will host Texas Tech in Big 12 Conference play this Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Schollmaier Arena. Tip-off between the Horned Frogs and Lady Raiders is set for 6:30 p.m. and the contest will be televised on Big 12 Now/ESPN+.

The Horned Frogs hosted Kansas and Oklahoma State last week and following a road trip to Oklahoma, return to Schollmaier Arena to host Texas Tech (01/19) and No. 15 Texas (01/22).

The downside of playing four of five at home, the Horned Frogs will turnaround to play four of its next five games on the road, beginning with West Virginia next Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Super senior Lauren Heard became just the fifth player at TCU (both men’s and women’s basketball) to notch at least 1,800 career points. The Denton native currently ranks No. 3 all-time in TCU women’s hoops history with 1,801 career points scored. Heard joins the women’s list of Zhana Medley (1,975) and Sandora Irvin (1,896), while also joining TCU men’s basketball legends Darrell Browder (1,886) and Corey Santee (1,832) as the only players in school history to eclipse the 1,800 career points mark.

Heard is now 91 points from No. 2-ranked Sandora Irvin, who totaled 1,892 career points from 2001-05.

Senior Okako Adika averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in three games last week, which included a season-best 27-point effort last Monday. She shot 50 percent from the field overall and 46 percent from three point range.

Texas Tech Lady Raiders are 9-7 on the year overall, and 2-3 in conference. The Lady Raiders have played a lot of neutral site games going .500 with a 3-3 record. The Lady Raiders are also 1-1 in road games. So they must come with their A-game if they want to leave Schollmaier with a victory. As a team, the Lady Raiders put up 65.8 points per game. But they also give 62 points per game defensively. The Lady Raiders have consistent scoring from five different players. Vivian Gray averages 17.9 points per game. Then Bre'Amber Scott averages 10.8 points per game. To round up this list you have Taylah Thomas, Lexy Hightower, and Rhyle McKinney who all average 9.4 points per game a piece.

