TCU Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams Announce 2025-26 Season Schedules
Both the TCU Men's and Women's Golf teams recently announced their schedules for the upcoming seasons.
TCU Men's Golf Schedule:
The Horned Frogs are set for another exciting season, competing in some of the nation’s most prestigious events at iconic and scenic courses across the country. This fall, TCU will once again host the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, scheduled for September 29-30.
The event is one of nine tournaments on the Horned Frogs’ schedule leading up to the Big 12 Championship. It will feature a stacked field, including Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pepperdine, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and Virginia, which are some of the top programs in college golf.
The season begins with another elite tournament, the Carmel Cup, played at Spyglass Hill Golf Course at Pebble Beach Golf Links. In this event, TCU will compete against some more elite programs, such as Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt.
Head coach Bill Allcorn enters his third season at the helm and returns four of the five players who helped TCU reach the NCAA Regional last year: Jack Beauchamp, Hudson Wilt, Toby Wilt, and Charlie Wylie.
- August 29-31 | Carmel Cup | Pebble Beach, California (Spyglass Hill Golf Course)
- September 15-16 | Bearcat Invitational | Cincinnati, Ohio (Coldstream Country Club)
- September 29-30 | Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational | Fort Worth, Texas (Colonial Country Club)
- October 13-15 | The Bryson Invitational | Charleston, South Carolina (Daniel Island Golf Club)
- October 27-29 | Ka’anapali Classic | Ka’anapali, Maui, Hawaii (Royal Ka’anapali Golf Course)
- February 8-10 | Palmas del Mar Collegiate | Humacao, Puerto Rico (Palmas del Mar Golf Club)
- February 16-18 | Watersound Invitational | Panama City Beach, Florida (Shark’s Tooth Golf Club)
- March 9-10 | Desimone Invitational | Daly City, California (Lake Merced Golf Club)
- March 26-28 | The Goodwin | Stanford, California (Stanford Golf Course)
- April 13-14 | Mountaineer Invitational | Bridgeport, West Virginia (Pete Dye Golf Club)
- April 27-29 | Big 12 Championship | Hutchinson, Kansas (Prairie Dunes Country Club)
- May 18-20 | NCAA Regionals | Location TBA
- May 29-June 3 | NCAA Championship | Carlsbad, California (La Costa Resort)
TCU Women's Golf Schedule:
The TCU women’s golf team is gearing up for a competitive 2025-26 season with 13 tournaments on the schedule, highlighted by the Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate Invitational and stops at several PGA Tour-level courses.
The Horned Frogs open the season for the second consecutive year at the Carmel Cup, held August 29-31 at the world-renowned Pebble Beach Golf Links. Established in 2011, the event is organized and fully funded by TCU alum Fin Ewing III (‘80).
TCU will once again host the Charles Schwab Women’s Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club on March 23-24. Since its launch in 2024 through a partnership with Colonial and Charles Schwab, this event has become one of the sport’s premier tournaments, dubbed “the Masters of women’s golf” by head coach Angie Ravaioli-Larkin.
The 2026 field includes powerhouse programs such as Stanford, the reigning national runner-up, as well as Oregon and Texas, both of which reached match play at last season’s NCAA Championship. Other top-20 teams joining TCU include Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and Wake Forest.
The Horned Frogs will also aim to defend their 2024-25 team titles at the Jim West Challenge and Chevron Collegiate. Additional key stops include the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin and the Veritex Bank Collegiate at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, a PGA Tour-tested venue.
Spring play will begin south of the border at Guadalajara Country Club, which is home to LPGA legend Lorena Ochoa, for the Collegiate Invitational at GCC. Other fall highlights include the Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio; the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate in Knoxville, Tenn.; and the Schooner Fall Classic in Norman, Oklahoma
The Big 12 Championship will return to the Dallas Athletic Club for the first time since 2023, when TCU placed third, and will be played April 23-25. From there, NCAA Regionals run May 11-13, with the top 30 teams advancing to the NCAA Championship, held May 22-27 at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, California
- August 29-31 | Carmel Cup | Pebble Beach, California (Pebble Beach Golf Links)
- September 15-16 | Inverness Intercollegiate | Toledo, Ohio (Inverness Club)
- September 20-22 | Schooner Fall Classic | Norman, Oklahoma (Belmar Golf Club)
- October 5-7 | Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate | Knoxville, Tennessee (Cherokee Country Club)
- October 19-20 | Jim West Challenge | San Marcos, Texas (Kissing Tree Golf Club)
- January 30-31 | Collegiate Invitational at GCC | Guadalajara, Mexico (Guadalajara Country Club)
- February 23-24 | Chevron Collegiate | Humble, Texas (Golf Club of Houston)
- March 15-16 | Betsy Rawls Invitational | Austin, Texas (UT Golf Club)
- March 23-24 | Charles Schwab Women's Collegiate Invitational | Fort Worth, Texas (Colonial Country Club)
- April 6-7 | Veritex Bank Collegiate | Dallas, Texas (Trinity Forest Golf Club)
- April 23-25 | Big 12 Championship | Dallas, Texas (Dallas Athletic Club)
- May 11-13 | NCAA Regionals | Location TBA
- May 22-27 | NCAA National Championship | Carlsbad, Calif. (Omni La Costa Resort and Spa)
TCU’s men’s and women’s teams enter the season ready to compete at the highest level.