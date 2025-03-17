TCU WBB: TCU Secures 2 Seed, Host 15 Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday
After 15 years, TCU women’s basketball is officially back in the NCAA Tournament.
TCU (31-3) earned a 2 seed in the Birmingham Regional 3, which means it will host the first two rounds for the first time in program history. The Big 12 Conference regular season champions will play 15-seed Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday, March 21 at 2:30 p.m. in the first round while Louisville (7) and Nebraska (10) round out the Fort Worth regional.
“This whole journey is surreal,” head coach Mark Campbell said of earning a 2 seed. “The last two years and everything that has unfolded is surreal. You kind of feel like you’re living in the movie as this thing just keeps unfolding.”
The Horned Frogs received an automatic tournament berth after winning the program’s first Big 12 tournament title. Fairleigh Dickinson (29-3) is making its first tournament appearance after taking home the Northeast Conference Tournament title. The Knights have won 25 of their last 26 games, including a 16-0 conference record.
If the Horned Frogs get past the Knights, they will face the winner of Louisville/Nebraska on Sunday, March 23. Louisville (21-10, 13-5) finished sixth in the ACC and Nebraska (21-11, 10-8) ended the season ninth in the Big Ten.
“I think it’s awesome just playing in the Scholl two more times, hopefully,” center Sedona Prince said. “And being with our home crowd and hopefully selling out, a goal that we’ve had since last year and something that felt very unachievable for a long time.”
The Fort Worth subregional winner will advance to Birmingham for the Sweet Sixteen. TCU’s bracket features a potential Sweet Sixteen rematch with No. 3 Notre Dame (the Horned Frogs beat the Fighting Irish earlier this season) and Texas is the top seed. The Big 12 received seven total invites to the Big Dance with Baylor also getting a host seed.
Tournament tickets are available through TCU Athletics.
Big 12 NCAA Tournament Teams
Baylor: 4 seed, Waco (Baylor)
Iowa State: 11 seed, First Four Play In Game - South Bend (Notre Dame)
Kansas State: 5 seed, Lexington (Kentucky)
Oklahoma State: 7 seed, Storrs (UConn)
Utah: 8 seed, Columbia (South Carolina)
West Virginia: 6 seed, Chapel Hill (North Carolina)
Birmingham Regional 2 Bracket First Round Games
1 Texas v. 16 High Point/William & Mary (Austin)
8 Illinois v. 9 Creighton (Austin)
4 Ohio State v. 13 Montana State (Columbus)
5 Tennessee v. 12 South Florida (Columbus)
3 Notre Dame v. 14 Stephen F. Austin (South Bend)
6 Michigan v. 11 Iowa State/Princeton (South Bend)
2 TCU v. 15 Fairleigh Dickinson (Fort Worth)
7 Louisville v. 10 Nebraska (Fort Worth)