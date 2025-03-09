TCU Women's Basketball: Big 12 Championship Preview
For just the first time in 20 years and the fourth time in program history, the TCU Horned Frogs will play to become winners of their conference tournament. After a 71-65 win over West Virginia, the Frogs will play their rival, the Baylor Bears, for the third time this season.
In Saturday's semifinal, West Virginia got out to a faster start than the Frogs in this one, taking an 11-7 lead just four minutes into the game, but Mark Campbell's squad quickly turned it around and never gave the lead back. Sedona Prince was on double-double watch at the end of the first quarter as she was already at six points and six rebounds, while Kyle Blacksten paced the Mountaineers with six points of her own.
In the second quarter, the Hailey Van Lith show took over for the Frogs as the guard finished with nine points in the quarter and 12 in the half. Agnes Emma-Nnopu, who missed the game against Colorado with an undisclosed injury, made her second three-pointer of the day, finishing 2-2 on threes and six points. The Frogs shot 51.7% from the floor as a team and took a 40-25 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, West Virginia responded by shooting 50% from the floor. Sydney Shaw and Jorda Harrison led the team with seven and six points, respectively. The Frogs struggled to get going offensively in this one, as only three players scored, and Madison Conner paced the team with two three-pointers. The Mountaineers proved they weren't going away quickly as they made it a five-point game going into the final quarter.
TCU would lean on Conner in the fourth quarter to help them close this one out, and she would make two more three-pointers to finish with 13 points in the second half. JJ Quinerly, the start point guard for the Mountaineers, finally found her rhythm in the final quarter with nine points, but it was too little too late as the Frogs closed it out.
The Big Three for the Frogs were the only players to reach double-digit points, and Prince had HALF of the team's 32 rebounds with 16. The team finished 43.5% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc. Campbell's squad showed no rust in this matchup as they did in their first game against Colorado and clinched a spot in the tournament championship, where they will face an all too familiar team from down the road.
One week after beating their rivals in Waco. The Frogs are rewarded with playing them for the second time in that timespan.
Not much has changed between the two teams since their last meeting; there is just as much on the line this time around as there was the previous, with title implications and the Bears hoping to slide into a four-seed to host a regional.
The challenging part for this game will be that both teams have played back-to-back days now, with the Frogs in a nail-biter and the Bears in a thrilling 84-74 win over Oklahoma State in overtime.
Can Mark Campbell's squad do for a third time in a season what the past 35 women's basketball teams have failed to do only once?