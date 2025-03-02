Killer Frogs

TCU Women's Basketball Preview: At Baylor

The Lady Horned Frogs will travel to Waco hoping to win the first Big 12 championship for either the men's or women's in program history.

JD Andress

Hailey Van Lith taking a shot against BYU, 02/11/2025
Hailey Van Lith taking a shot against BYU, 02/11/2025 / Brian McLean OnAssignment/TCU On SI
In this story:

466. FS1. 5:30 P.M. CT. 27-3, 15-2 Big 12. Sunday, March 2. TCU at Baylor WBB. 26-5, 15-2 Big 12. 460.

An old home. Less than an hour's drive. A program that the TCU Horned Frogs women's basketball team had not beaten in 35 years before their first meeting this season. Rivals. That is all that stands between Mark Campbell's team and making history of being the first team to win a Big 12 championship between the men's and women's sides.

The Baylor Bears have five players averaging ten points or better in conference play: Aaronette Vonleh (14.1), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (13.8), Sarah Andrews (11.0), Bella Fontleroy (10.3), and Jada Walker (10.6). Andrews led the team with 21 points the first time they faced TCU this season.

Both of these teams are statistically very similar. Baylor has been the best offense in conference play but is only averaging one more point than TCU, while on defense, the Frogs have been better by three points. The Bears stand out on 3-point defense, where they are the number one defense, holding opposing teams to just 27%, whereas the Frogs are the number two 3-point shooting team, making them nearly 38% of the time.

The Bears will look to control this game on the boards, where they rank first in the conference as opposed to TCU being ranked fifth. The Frogs will look to capitalize on the Bear's inability to make free throws, where they are ranked 15th out of 16th in the conference.

Frog Focus

1. A Big 12 First

This will be the first time in the conference history that the champion will be decided on the final day of conference play.

2. A 20 Year Drought

A win will signify TCU's first conference championship in 20 seasons.

3. Mark Campbell Exceeds Expectations

With a guaranteed first- or second-place finish, TCU will finish higher than predicted by the Big 12 Preseason poll.

4. Living Beyond the Arc

The Frogs lead the nation in 3-pointers with 294 made this season.

5. Dynamic Duo

Sedona Prince and Hailey Van Lith combined for 60+ points eight times this season, including the last time the Frogs played Baylor.

Comparison

TCU

Baylor

76.4

Points Per Game

77.4

60.9

Opponents PPG.

63.6

0.484

Field Goal %

0.452

36.7

Rebounds Per Game

39.8

10.7

Offensive RPG

13.0

12.0

Turnovers Per Game

13.3

18.3

Assists Per Game

19.2

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD is the voice of TCU On SI. He is the writer of the weekly “What Did We Learn” article on football, basketball, and baseball. He covers all things football, MBB, WBB, Baseball, Equestrian and Rifle. JD hosts many of TCU ON SI’s podcasts, including host of “The Bullpen” (baseball), co-host of “Splash Pad” (women’s basketball), co-host of “Gridiron Frogs” (football), and co-host of “Campus Tour” (multiple sports). Stay up to date by following him on X. Fight em’ till Hell Freezes over and then fight em’ on the ice.

Home/Basketball