TCU Women's Basketball Preview: At Baylor
An old home. Less than an hour's drive. A program that the TCU Horned Frogs women's basketball team had not beaten in 35 years before their first meeting this season. Rivals. That is all that stands between Mark Campbell's team and making history of being the first team to win a Big 12 championship between the men's and women's sides.
The Baylor Bears have five players averaging ten points or better in conference play: Aaronette Vonleh (14.1), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (13.8), Sarah Andrews (11.0), Bella Fontleroy (10.3), and Jada Walker (10.6). Andrews led the team with 21 points the first time they faced TCU this season.
Both of these teams are statistically very similar. Baylor has been the best offense in conference play but is only averaging one more point than TCU, while on defense, the Frogs have been better by three points. The Bears stand out on 3-point defense, where they are the number one defense, holding opposing teams to just 27%, whereas the Frogs are the number two 3-point shooting team, making them nearly 38% of the time.
The Bears will look to control this game on the boards, where they rank first in the conference as opposed to TCU being ranked fifth. The Frogs will look to capitalize on the Bear's inability to make free throws, where they are ranked 15th out of 16th in the conference.
Frog Focus
1. A Big 12 First
This will be the first time in the conference history that the champion will be decided on the final day of conference play.
2. A 20 Year Drought
A win will signify TCU's first conference championship in 20 seasons.
3. Mark Campbell Exceeds Expectations
With a guaranteed first- or second-place finish, TCU will finish higher than predicted by the Big 12 Preseason poll.
4. Living Beyond the Arc
The Frogs lead the nation in 3-pointers with 294 made this season.
5. Dynamic Duo
Sedona Prince and Hailey Van Lith combined for 60+ points eight times this season, including the last time the Frogs played Baylor.
Comparison
TCU
Baylor
76.4
Points Per Game
77.4
60.9
Opponents PPG.
63.6
0.484
Field Goal %
0.452
36.7
Rebounds Per Game
39.8
10.7
Offensive RPG
13.0
12.0
Turnovers Per Game
13.3
18.3
Assists Per Game
19.2
