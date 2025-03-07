TCU Women's Basketball: Big 12 Tournament Preview vs Colorado
After beating Baylor on Sunday, the TCU Horned Frogs clinched the number one seed and a two-round bye in the Big 12 Championship tournament. After two rounds, the Horned Frogs finally found who they would play in their first game of the tournament: the Colorado Buffaloes, whom they already beat once this year, 63-50.
The Buffaloes will be led by a trio of Frida Formann (12.5), Jade Masogayo (12.1), and Lior Garzon (10.9), who are the only players to average more than ten points per game. Masogaya and Sara-Rose Smith are the only players who average more than four rebounds per game, with 4.9 and 5.8, respectively.
Colorado is accurately represented as the ninth seed. They are ninth in points per game, scoring defense, and steals while being tenth in rebounds per game. The strength of the Buffs has been their efficiency in team field goal percentage, ranking fifth in the conference with 46% of their shots going in.
The Frogs will look to dominate the boards and get out to a fast and strong start in this one. The Buffs are bottom four in the conference in 3-point field goals made against them this season, which bodes well for the Horned Frogs, who have lived beyond the 3-point arc this season.
Frog Focus
1. First Half Team
The Frogs have led at halftime in 29-31 games this season, which is the best in the country.
2. Sharing is Caring
TCU has finished with at least 20 assists in 15 games this season, ranking first in the conference.
3. All-Conference Honors
Madison Conner, Hailey Van Lith, and Sedona Prince were named the first team to join the All-Conference.
4. Suffocating Defense
The Frogs have held 24 of 30 teams this season below their season scoring average.
5. Best Coach in the Conference
TCU Head Coach Mark Campbell was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year.
Comparison
Colorado
TCU
69.7
Points Per Game
78.5
65.2
Opponents PPG.
56.8
0.462
Field Goal Percentage
0.476
36.6
Rebounds Per Game
39.3
18.2
Turnovers Per Game
11.7
16.2
Assist Per Game
19.2