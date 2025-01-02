Women's Basketball: No. 11 TCU Beats Colorado 63-50
No. 11 TCU women's basketball won their conference home opener Wednesday.
The Frogs beat Colorado 63-50 in a defensive battle.
Defense Wins
The Horned Frogs put out their lowest amount of points this season by far, but their defensive performance won them this game.
No. 11 TCU held the Buffaloes to 50 points on 35% FG and 29% 3FG, creating 16 points off 17 Colorado turnovers.
Notably, Sedona Prince had a career high four steals to go along with three blocks in an elite defensive output.
The fact that Mark Campbell's team was able to overcome a poor offensive performance against a strong Big 12 opponent is very encouraging going forward.
The Dynamic Duo
The duo of Hailey Van Lith and Sedona Prince continue to impress this season for No. 11 TCU.
These two were the only Horned Frogs in double figures with 14 points each.
Van Lith had 14 points on 5-10 FG with six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes.
This performance was especially notable considering HVL had food poisoning, did not practice yesterday and was still battling through illness throughout the game.
Prince's 14 points came with ten rebounds, two assists, three blocks and four steals in 34 minutes.
These two continue to be the leaders of No. 11 TCU as they continue an extremely impressive season.
Cut Down Time
With the Frogs playing a rare close game, fans were able to see what the rotation may look like for Mark Campbell come the rest of conference play.
All five starters for No. 11 TCU played at least 27 minutes while none of the three bench players that logged minutes had more than 14.
It is clear that the rotation has been cut down and the Frogs will rely heavily on their starters for the rest of the season.
This is something that allows these starters to gain more chemsitry playing with each other but may cause some vulnerabilities if an injury hits all of a sudden.
All of this is to say that the rotation will be something to watch for the Horned Frogs as we see more Big 12 play.
