No. 9 TCU Women's Basketball Gets Past No. 25 Baylor, 80-75
No. 9 TCU women’s basketball (20-2 overall, 8-1 Big 12) escaped Schollmaier Arena with an 80-75 win over No. 25 Baylor (16-5, 6-2) on Sunday.
It marked TCU’s first win over Baylor since 1990.
“This was a fun one,” TCU head coach Mark Campbell said. “It’s a historic one.”
Sedona Prince led TCU’s attack with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and three blocks. Agnes Emma-Nnopu also posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Madison Conner added 21 points and eight rebounds while Hailey Van Lith tacked on 19 points and dished out three assists.
Van Lith hit the 500-career assist mark in the first quarter, finding Emma-Nnopu for a three-pointer. Van Lith needs 58 assists to break TCU’s single-season record.
Sarah Andrews paced the Bears with 21 points.
The Horned Frogs sealed the win with free throws in the final minute after leading by as many as 22 points in the third quarter. For the fourth game in a row, TCU let a double-digit halftime lead disappear. Only one game ended in defeat – 60-59 at Oklahoma State – but those games show both the depth of the Big 12 and areas where this team still needs to grow.
“Our group is growing through that,” Campbell said. “The Oklahoma State game, I will take a lot of the blame for not being able to manage the second half wisely. At the same time, we are a new group that's going through this journey together.”
A 9-0 run in the first quarter paired with another 10-0 spurt right after halftime helped TCU get the 22-point advantage. Baylor responded by outscoring TCU 16-9 in the last five minutes of the third quarter and chipped away at the lead throughout the final frame. The Bears cut the lead to three points twice in the final minute.
TCU relied on defense and rebounding to build a lead and keep Baylor at bay. The Horned Frogs won the rebounding battle 45-34 and held the Bears without a field goal for the first five minutes of the third quarter. Baylor shot 37% from the field while TCU nailed 52% of its shots, including 60% from 3-point range (9-of-15).
With the win, TCU sits atop the Big 12 standings, slightly ahead of No. 10 Kansas State (19-2, 7-1). The Horned Frogs will have a week off before road games at Iowa State (Sunday, Feb 2) and Kansas State (Wednesday, Feb. 5).
Postgame Press Conference
Mark Campbell, Sedona Prince, and Madison Conner
