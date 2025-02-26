TCU Women's Basketball Preview vs Houston
The final week of the regular season is upon us. The No. 10 TCU Horned Frogs have their eyes set on a regular-season Big 12 title, but first, they must take care of business against Houston. The Cougars are last in the Big 12 standings with a 5-22 overall record and 1-15 in conference play. TCU, 14-2 in Big 12 Play, is a half-game behind Baylor, 15-2 Big 12. Baylor beat Kansas State on Monday night, thus the half-game advantage.
Houston is led by Laila Blair who averages just over 13 points per game while also leading the team in assists. In their last game versus Arizona, Blair led the team with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. However, the Cougars have struggled mightily on the offensive end ranking last in the Big 12 in points per game (58.7). They're also at the bottom in field goal percentage and rebounding.
The Frogs are winners of five straight and are coming off an impressive win by 21 over 17th-ranked West Virginia. Hailey Van Lith was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season.
It is also Senior Night for TCU. They will honor seven graduating players; Madison Conner, Agnes Emma-Nnopu, Una Jovanovic, Deasia Merrill, Sedona Prince, DaiJa Turner, and Hailey Van Lith. These players have been the backbone of this TCU squad and it will certainly be a special moment.
With a win, TCU will secure a top-two seed in the Big 12 tournament and a double bye. It would also mean an undefeated 19-0 at Schollmaier Arena and a winner-take-all game on Sunday against Baylor.
Tip off will be on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.
