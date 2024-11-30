TCU Women's Basketball Stuns No.3 Notre Dame 76-68

TCU Women’s Basketball wins the biggest game in program history (for now). They knock off No. 3 Notre Dame!



Sedona Prince: 20 points, 20 REBOUNDS AND 8 BLOCKS. Unbelievable



Hailey Van Lith: 21 points with 7 assists



The Frogs have arrived y'all🔥