TCU Women's Basketball Stuns No.3 Notre Dame 76-68
In the first game of the Cayman Islands Classic, the 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs knocked off No. 3 Notre Dame 76-68. Under Mark Campbell, TCU is 22-0 in non-conference games.
The big three of Hailey Van Lith, Sedona Prince, and Madison Conner were dominant. Prince put up an eye-popping stat line with 20 points, 20 rebounds, and eight blocks. Van Lith led the team in scoring with 21 to go along with seven assists while Conner had 18 points and six rebounds.
The win did not come easy. The Frogs trailed for most of this game and it required a furious comeback in the fourth quarter to pull this one off. Hannah Hildago had the hot hand for the Irish as she scored eight points in the first quarter to give Notre Dame a 10-point lead.
It was a similar theme in the second quarter. The TCU offense started to heat up but the Irish had a response every time. TCU found themselves trailing at the half 35-29. As the lead grew to 11 at the end of the third quarter, things were looking bleak.
What makes this TCU team so dangerous is the experience they possess. They've seen everything college basketball has to offer so nothing phases them. Conner gave TCU some much needed life as she knocked down back-to-back triples to open the fourth quarter.
Halfway through the fourth, Agnes Emma-Nnopu converted a key layup to make it 61-59, and Van Lith tied it up. The job wasn't finished yet as Emma-Nnopu drilled a three to give TCU the lead with 3:49 to go. The Frogs went on a 12-5 run from that point to close it out. They outscored the Irish 31-12 in the fourth quarter.
This game marks one of the biggest wins in program history. It's the first win over a top-5 opponent since 2008. There isn't enough that can be said about the job Coach Campbell has done to turn TCU women's basketball into a winning culture. For many schools, a win against a top-3 opponent may be the peak of a season. For TCU, this is just the beginning. They have all the ingredients to make some noise.
One thing has been made clear: The Frogs are here and ready to make a deep run in March. If you somehow haven't heard about this team yet, listen to the words of Hailey Van Lith, "They know about us."
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well.