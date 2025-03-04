TCU Women's Basketball Takes Home Lots of All-Big 12 Awards
The legacy of the 2024-25 TCU women's basketball team continues. The Big 12 champion Frogs won plenty of awards when the conference announced their season awards Tuesday.
TCU had a total of seven honors headlined by Hailey Van Lith and Mark Campbell. The awards were picked from a vote of the Big 12's 16 head coaches, who could not select their own players or themselves.
Hailey Van Lith is the first player in Big 12 history to win both Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in the same season. HVL was TCU's first conference player of the year since Helena Sverrisdóttir won Mountain West Player of the Year in 2010.
The LSU transfer and Sverrisdóttir join Sandora Irvin (2005, Conference USA) and Adrianne Ross (2007, Mountain West) as the only four TCU players to ever win Player of the Year in program history.
TCU head coach Mark Campbell received All-Big 12 WBB Coach of the Year. Campbell led the greatest turnaround in college basketball, winning a Big 12 Championship, just two seasons after TCU finished 1-17 in conference play.
Campbell became the first Big 12 head coach to win a league championship in his/her first two seasons in the conference. The former Sacramento State head coach should be in consideration for National Coach of the Year as well.
The Frogs were also the only Big 12 team to have three players on the All-Big 12 WBB First Team, Madison Conner, Sedona Prince and Hailey Van Lith.
Madison Conner was probably the best shooter in college basketball this season. Leading the nation in 3-pointers (108), the TCU shooting guard broke her own program record in 3-pointers this season.
Sedona Prince was one of only two Division I players averaging at least 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks per game this season. The 6-foot-7 center was a unanimous selection.
Hailey Van Lith was the only player in the league to finish in the top 10 in points per game (sixth), assists per game (fourth) and assist-to-turnover ratio (10th, 2.0). Along with Prince, HVL was a unanimous selection.
Prince was also the only TCU player to be named to the five-player All-Big 12 WBB Defensive Team.
The Liberty Hill, Texas native led the Big 12 with 93 blocks and is one of the top rim protectors in the country.
Altogether, with TCU winning the Big 12, they have earned these awards and recognitions. The Frogs will next play in the Big 12 tournament Friday as the one seed taking on the winner of Arizona and either Houston or Colorado.
